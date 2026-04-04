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Could the Scottish Mortgage share price hit £15 this year?

The Scottish Mortgage share price hasn’t traded as high as £15 since the end of the pandemic. Dr James Fox explores whether it could happen again.

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Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
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The Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) share price sits at around £12.82 as I write on Friday (3 April). However, there’s a credible, if a little speculative, path to £15 a share by year-end. It hinges on one name: SpaceX.

SpaceX bulls

The investment trust, which is run by Baillie Gifford, holds SpaceX as its largest single position, currently around 15%–16% of a total portfolio of roughly £15.2bn.

That stake is based on Scottish Mortgage’s December valuation, when a secondary share sale pegged SpaceX’s value at $800bn — already one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Since then, the trust’s listed holdings — TSMC, ASML, Nvidia and others — have been battered by the Iran war and market sell-off. Meanwhile the SpaceX position is largely unchanged at that December price. In reality, the SpaceX weighting has probably drifted higher.

The IPO could make a huge difference

SpaceX is roughly three times larger than Scottish Mortgage’s second-largest holding. This creates concentration risk, but clearly, the investment trust, has lots of conviction in SpaceX. As do I — in fact I believe it could be the largest company in the world in 2035.

Elon Musk has confirmed SpaceX is targeting an IPO, reportedly aiming for a valuation of $1.75trn. That’s more than double where it was marked in December.

Crude maths: Scottish Mortgage’s SpaceX stake is worth roughly £2.3bn today. At the IPO valuation, that climbs to around £5bn. On its own, that single re-rating would push net asset value (NAV) per share to somewhere around 1,455p. The trust trades at a discount to NAV, and has done for a while. But if the NAV were to rise 18%, then the share price would likely follow.

SpaceX’s momentum

There’s genuine momentum behind SpaceX right now. NASA’s Artemis II — the first crewed lunar flyby in over 50 years — launched this week, with SpaceX hardware central to the broader programme.

The agency has also expanded SpaceX’s role in future lunar missions, with Starship earmarked as a key component of the Artemis architecture through to at least Artemis V.

Meanwhile, Starlink — which uses satellites to provide internet to everyone from the Ukrainian military to ordinary Britons — generated over $8bn in profit in 2025. Revenue is growing by north of 50% a year.

The bottom line

None of this is a sure thing. Musk rarely sticks to timelines, IPOs can be delayed or mispriced, and private-to-public transitions almost never go smoothly.

What’s more, Scottish Mortgage isn’t low-risk even though it’s a diversified operation. The trust uses gearing — borrowing to invest — which amplifies losses as well as gains. Moreover, its private holdings, which make up a significant portion of the portfolio, are inherently illiquid and difficult to value accurately.

Still, with the shares trading below NAV and a potential IPO catalyst on the horizon, the maths of reaching £15 this year is achievable. I think it’s worth considering.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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