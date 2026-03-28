Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Greggs shares could be a tasty choice for an ISA

Here’s why Greggs shares could be a tasty choice for an ISA

Christopher Ruane reckons the stock market may be overlooking many positive aspects when it comes to Greggs shares. So, what does he see in them?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a disappointing time for shareholders in Greggs (LSE: GRG). Since the turn of the year, Greggs shares have fallen 11%.

Over five years, the share price has slumped by almost a third. Yes, there is a 4.6% dividend yield. But the dividends would not leave an investor even over the past five years, given the scale of the share price decline.

So it may come as a surprise that I think Greggs has a lot going for it, so much so that I have repeatedly bought the shares over the past year.

Here is why I think an investor ought to consider Greggs.

Not running like a finely tuned engine

In some ways, the baker has had a disappointing run when it comes to its operations and financial performance.

Last summer, for example, it issued a surprise profits warning after it misjudged customer demand during a hot spell of weather. That seems like a fairly basic management mistake to me.

Costs have been growing due to factors like higher National Insurance costs. Last year’s underlying operating profit fell – and statutory profit after tax declined even more, by 18%.

However, it feels to me as if the stock market is more focussed on Greggs’ short- or medium-term challenges than on the long-term growth story.

Does the market reflect how Greggs is doing?

Last year, for example, total sales grew 7%. A lot of that came from opening more shops, but even in existing shops operated by the company, like-for-like sales were up 2%.

Greggs is solidly profitable: last year’s reduced statutory profit after tax means the company’s post-tax profit margin was a very respectable 8%.  

The company is strongly cash generative and is sitting on a net cash position.

Taken together, that mostly sounds pretty good to me. But the market has been focussing more on the negatives, like a perceived sense Greggs is reaching the limits of its growth potential, rather than the positives.

This is not performing prettily right now!

Still, whether I agree with it or not, the market is sending a pretty consistent message when it comes to Greggs shares.

The price is down in the short term (so far this year) but also the long term (the five year number I mentioned above).

Greggs is also one of the most shorted shares in the London market, meaning a lot of traders are selling options in the share even if they do not own it, in the expectation its price will fall further.

So, am I missing something?

Here’s what I’m doing

Maybe.

For example, Greggs reckons there is “a clear opportunity for significantly more than 3,000 UK shops” versus its 2,739 locations at the end of last year. But the City fears consumer fatigue with the brand, reflected in sluggish same-store sales growth. I do see that as a risk.

Another risk is shifting eating patterns. Weight-loss drugs mean that the UK market for prepared takeaway food like Greggs sells could fall.

Speaking of falling, I do think fears like that could mean we see Greggs shares go down even more.

But I am a long-term investor. From a long-term perspective, I see this as potentially badly undervalued. I reckon it is a share investors should consider.

C Ruane has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

With a P/E of only 22, is Nvidia actually a top value stock?

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has soared spectacularly over the past few years, on the back of the AI boom. So how can…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

With a 10.3% yield, could this be the FTSE 250’s best income stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Which are the best FTSE income stocks to buy in 2026? I'm seeing some very nice-looking yields, but are these…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £300 a month?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With the tax burden rising, the Stocks and Shares ISA is looking even better for passive income, but how much…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Don’t wait for a crash: this FTSE 100 dip already offers passive income gold

| Andrew Mackie

With markets volatile, Andrew Mackie seeks resilient stocks to grow passive income and build long-term wealth — making the most…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Does a 7.5% yield make this passive income stock a slam-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This FTSE 250 stock offers a chunky 7.5% passive income stream for dividend investors, but there’s a small catch, as…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Consider these 2 dirt cheap quality stocks to buy if the UK stock market crashes

| Mark Hartley

Always hunting for undervalued stocks to buy, Mark Hartley outlines his methods and takes a closer look at two potential…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With an 8% dividend yield and P/E below 7, is this the best value and income play on the FTSE 250?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley's bullish about an undervalued mid-cap UK stock with a strong dividend yield and promising forecasts. What's the catch?

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

State Pension fears are rising — here’s how I’d use a SIPP to build £1,000 a month in retirement income

| Andrew Mackie

With State Pension worries rising, Andrew Mackie is using a SIPP to build tax-efficient retirement income, reinvesting through volatile markets…

Read more »