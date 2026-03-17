Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income could £20,000 in an ISA grow to? It could be quite a bit

How much passive income could £20,000 in an ISA grow to? It could be quite a bit

An ISA can be a great tool for building passive income, although according to Alan Oscroft, some strategies have much better track records than others.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

Being able to invest up to £20,000 in a tax-free ISA gives us an opportunity to build a passive income stream. But how much could we realistically generate over the long term? Let’s look at what I consider a poor option first. And then we’ll get to the really good stuff.

Top Cash ISA rates are around 4.6%. That beats inflation, and a return’s guaranteed for the terms of any deal. It sounds great for a bit of cash savings, or for folks who don’t want any stock market risk at all.

But an ISA allowance of £20,000 today could grow to over £49,000 in 20 years. And it could then generate £2,260 annual passive income. But it would depend on reinvesting the interest each year, and we’d need Cash ISA rates to stay this high over the long term. When the Bank of England lowers base rates further, there’s surely little chance of that happening.

Better deal from shares?

FTSE 100 returns have averaged 6.9% over the past 20 years. So what might that get us? What about the same £20,000 invested in the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) tracker fund?

That aims to replicate the FTSE 100‘s performance. And if it succeeds — which it’s been doing quite nicely — it could turn £20,000 into around £76,000 in the same 20 years. The extra 2.3% could mean a difference of more than 55% in the long term.

After the two decades, we could be looking at a passive income of over £5,200 a year. That’s more than twice the income we saw from cash. Similarly, we’d need to reinvest any dividends we earn each year.

It also depends on the Footsie managing to maintain its returns. And the tracker maintaining a close match. But the past 20-year average is in-keeping with the UK stock market’s long-term results going back a century and more. So I reckon FTSE 100 index tracker returns have a better chance of being maintained than Cash ISA returns.

Investors might want to go 50/50 with a FTSE 250 tracker to spread the risk, which inevitably comes with any stock market investment.

Even better again?

We must have a good chance of beating that with something like Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The first thing to notice from the above chart is that Legal & General shares have badly lagged the FTSE 100 over five years. But the further back we check, the better the record looks.

The big attraction is a forecast 8.9% dividend yield. That could turn a one-off £20,000 ISA investment into £110,000 in 20 years. And then pay an annual passive income of £9,800. Any share price gains would be a bonus.

Do I suggest putting all the eggs into the Legal & General basket? Absolutely, no. The insurance business can be very volatile, and the risk isn’t insignificant. Also, dividends aren’t remotely guaranteed.

But as part of a well-diversified ISA based on a strategy of seeking high-yield stocks, it has to be one to consider, right?

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Growth Shares

£10k invested in the FTSE 100 via an ISA on 7 April is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs the numbers on a portfolio of FTSE 100 companies over the past year and points out one…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Down 9% to just over £1! Are Vodafone shares too cheap to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone shares have fallen sharply, yet the latest numbers show momentum building. Could the market be missing a major recovery…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Stocks and Shares ISA investors should prepare for an ugly stock market crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Made money in a Stocks and Shares ISA in recent years as the market has surged? Now could be a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How can investors target £9,089 a year in passive income from 1,677 shares in this underrated FTSE high-yield star after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

Passive income is getting harder to find. But one overlooked FTSE stock may be quietly setting up a long term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares ready to do a Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

Things have got so bad for Diageo shares that Harvey Jones says they remind him of the struggles Rolls-Royce faced…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 60%! A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy these 2 beaten-down UK stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights two UK stocks that are cheaper than they were 10 years ago and offer juicy dividend yields…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Why do 2 of my favourite second income stocks look so cheap right now?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was shocked to find two dividend stocks in his second income portfolio trading at prices far below fair…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Just Released: A Higher-Risk, High-Reward Stock Recommendation For Your ISA? [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire stock picks will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more…

Read more »