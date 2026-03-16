Mark Hartley considers the investment case for three stocks to see if any make his ‘to buy’ list. Analysts believe they could go up 100% or more in the next 12 months.

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Looking for stocks to buy? These 3 are tipped to double in a year

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When I go hunting for compelling growth stocks to buy, I think about three big things: valuation (am I overpaying?), the balance sheet (is there too much debt?), and the outlook for profits over the next few years.

In today’s nervous market, global tensions have pushed a lot of prices down. Now, decent companies trade at what look like bargain levels.

Here are three UK stocks forecast to grow 100% (or more) in the coming 12 months. But can they really deliver?

Pinewood Technologies

Pinewood Technologies is a software firm that sells a dealer-management system to car retailers, helping them run everything from sales to servicing in one place.

The share price is down about 30% over the past year after a planned $763m takeover from Apax fell through, which spooked investors and triggered a big sell-off.

Soon after, Jefferies came out with a bullish Buy rating and a 550p target price, suggesting the broker sees major potential in the firm. That tells me the market shock may have been more about sentiment than business quality.

But if growth slows or car dealers cut tech spending in a downturn, things could go south. I’m not convinced just yet, but I’ll keep an eye on it.

IP Group

IP Group‘s (LSE: IPO) a very different beast. It backs early‑stage science and tech companies and then tries to turn those stakes into long‑term value.

Earnings are up 33% year on year, and the balance sheet looks strong, with around £1bn of assets and only minimal debt. That’s encouraging.

More so, the shares trade on a price‑to‑book (P/B) ratio of just 0.51, so I’d only be paying about half what the assets are worth on paper. On the flip side, the net margin’s deeply negative at -200%, meaning it’s wildly unprofitable.

This isn’t a penny stock but it’s got that speculative high-risk/high-reward energy. There could be a powerful recovery if sentiment towards listed venture capital improves. But if portfolio write‑downs continue, the risk’s significant. For now, I’ll put this one on the back burner.

Trainline

As an online platform that sells train tickets in the UK and across Europe, Trainline‘s (LSE: TRN) probably the most familiar on this list. The business is highly profitable, with a return on equity (ROE) of 27% and earnings up 45% year on year. Those are impressive numbers that should catch the attention of any growth-focused investor.

Yet despite the growth, the shares still look heavily undervalued, with a forward price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio of only 8.5. That leaves a lot of room to keep climbing.

Admittedly, the balance sheet’s a bit shaky, with cash flow on the weak side. If travel demand weakens or the economy suffers a downturn, Trainline could be in trouble. Any slump in passenger numbers or regulatory changes are real risks to consider.

But in my opinion, it should be able to keep compounding profits due to its strong competitive position. Of the three on this list, this is definitely one I feel is worth considering. I’m putting it high on my potential Buy list when payday comes at month’s end.