Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for stocks to buy? These 3 are tipped to double in a year

Looking for stocks to buy? These 3 are tipped to double in a year

Mark Hartley considers the investment case for three stocks to see if any make his ‘to buy’ list. Analysts believe they could go up 100% or more in the next 12 months.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When I go hunting for compelling growth stocks to buy, I think about three big things: valuation (am I overpaying?), the balance sheet (is there too much debt?), and the outlook for profits over the next few years.

In today’s nervous market, global tensions have pushed a lot of prices down. Now, decent companies trade at what look like bargain levels.

Here are three UK stocks forecast to grow 100% (or more) in the coming 12 months. But can they really deliver?

Pinewood Technologies

Pinewood Technologies is a software firm that sells a dealer-management system to car retailers, helping them run everything from sales to servicing in one place.

The share price is down about 30% over the past year after a planned $763m takeover from Apax fell through, which spooked investors and triggered a big sell-off.

Soon after, Jefferies came out with a bullish Buy rating and a 550p target price, suggesting the broker sees major potential in the firm. That tells me the market shock may have been more about sentiment than business quality.

But if growth slows or car dealers cut tech spending in a downturn, things could go south. I’m not convinced just yet, but I’ll keep an eye on it.

IP Group

IP Group‘s (LSE: IPO) a very different beast. It backs early‑stage science and tech companies and then tries to turn those stakes into long‑term value.

Earnings are up 33% year on year, and the balance sheet looks strong, with around £1bn of assets and only minimal debt. That’s encouraging.

More so, the shares trade on a price‑to‑book (P/B) ratio of just 0.51, so I’d only be paying about half what the assets are worth on paper. On the flip side, the net margin’s deeply negative at -200%, meaning it’s wildly unprofitable.

This isn’t a penny stock but it’s got that speculative high-risk/high-reward energy. There could be a powerful recovery if sentiment towards listed venture capital improves. But if portfolio write‑downs continue, the risk’s significant. For now, I’ll put this one on the back burner.

Trainline

As an online platform that sells train tickets in the UK and across Europe, Trainline‘s (LSE: TRN) probably the most familiar on this list. The business is highly profitable, with a return on equity (ROE) of 27% and earnings up 45% year on year. Those are impressive numbers that should catch the attention of any growth-focused investor.

Yet despite the growth, the shares still look heavily undervalued, with a forward price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio of only 8.5. That leaves a lot of room to keep climbing.

Admittedly, the balance sheet’s a bit shaky, with cash flow on the weak side. If travel demand weakens or the economy suffers a downturn, Trainline could be in trouble. Any slump in passenger numbers or regulatory changes are real risks to consider.

But in my opinion, it should be able to keep compounding profits due to its strong competitive position. Of the three on this list, this is definitely one I feel is worth considering. I’m putting it high on my potential Buy list when payday comes at month’s end.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100’s slump, these bargain shares are calling!

| Royston Wild

Are you on the lookout for top cheap stocks to buy? Royston Wild reveals three FTSE 100 value shares he's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Worried about a stock market crash? Here are 2 things you should know

| Ben McPoland

A stock market crash may look plausible, but it’s far from a done deal. Still, if markets do wobble, I…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock soared 900% — but after a 25% crash, is the rally over?

| Andrew Mackie

After blowing away the FTSE 100 in 2025, this miner has hit turbulence in 2026 — Andrew Mackie investigates what’s…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

If there’s a stock market crash this week, will you be ready?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's not phased by the inevitability of a stock market crash -- but is actively preparing…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in an ISA for a £700 second income?

| Royston Wild

Investing in dividend shares can be a great way to target a second income from a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Diageo shares 3 weeks ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

Bad times for Diageo shares! The last three weeks have seen yet another drop, but is this a time to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has outperformed BP’s shares over the past month!

| James Beard

With the oil price soaring it’s no surprise to see BP’s shares going up. But there’s another FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap shares to consider buying now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see plenty of cheap shares on the FTSE 100 and says the Iran conflict isn't the main…

Read more »