Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With 6%+ yields, are these two of the best stocks to consider buying for passive income?

With 6%+ yields, are these two of the best stocks to consider buying for passive income?

There are loads of incredible dividend shares around. But stocks offering generous levels of passive income could be value traps. What about these two?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

Savvy investors looking to earn generous levels of passive income know that high-yielding shares should always be treated with caution. Sometimes, their high returns are an indication of a loss of investor confidence.

But it’s important not to tar all of them with the same brush. Here are two stocks yielding more than 6%. Does this sound too good to last? Let’s see.

Changing habits

ITV’s (LSE:ITV) having to adapt to a changing world. When I was growing up, it was just one of three television channels. And until Channel 4 came along in 1984, ITV had a monopoly on TV advertising revenue. Nowadays, it has to compete with other linear broadcasters, US streamers, and the internet.

In some respects, it’s remarkable that in February, UK viewers spent an average of 28 hours and five minutes watching its programmes. Despite such fierce competition, this is higher than the figures for Netflix and YouTube.

But concerns that viewers are moving away from traditional broadcasters have been weighing on the company’s share price, which has been stuck in a relatively narrow range for the past three years or so. Occasionally, it will leap on takeover rumours — there’s been recent speculation that Sky wants to buy its broadcast channels and streaming platform – but nothing’s come of these.

Since the pandemic, the group’s maintained its dividend at 5p. This lack of growth is a potential red flag to me.

Financial yearShare price (pence)Dividend (pence)Yield (%)
2021110.553.303.0
202275.165.006.7
202363.285.007.9
202473.605.006.8
202582.355.006.1
Source: London Stock Exchange Group

Although I think it’s a little early to write off the group – ITVX is performing well and its production arm continues to grow — I see advertising revenues shrinking over the long term. I suspect this summer’s football World Cup will give it a bit of a boost, especially if England and Scotland do well. Otherwise, it looks like a case of managed decline to me. And if I’m right, its dividend’s likely to come under pressure. The stock’s not for me.

Bricks and mortar

On the other hand, I think the 6.9% yield offered by Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) is more sustainable. It owns a £10.8bn portfolio (at 30 September 2025) of offices, retail parks, and shopping centres.

Admittedly, the UK commercial property market is cyclical but history shows that the sector regularly delivers above-inflation returns. This gives me some confidence that the group’s dividend can keep growing, albeit at a relatively modest rate. In cash terms, its payout was 3.4% higher for its March 2025 financial year than it was three years earlier.

Importantly, Land Securities Group qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT). In return for certain tax privileges, this means it must return at least 90% of its annual rental profit to shareholders by way of dividends. For those who want to invest in commercial property without having to find a huge amount of capital – or borrow – a REIT can be an attractive investment vehicle.

One issue to keep an eye on is the group’s debt. Higher interest rates will increase borrowing costs and lift its loan-to-value stance. This could restrict its future borrowing capacity or, worse, lead to a breach of lending covenants.

Looking ahead, the group’s scaling down its exposure to offices and moving into residential property developments. This should boost its future rental yield. On balance, I think the stock’s one that could be considered by income investors.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV, Land Securities Group Plc, and London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

With stock market risks emerging, is now the time to consider the 60/40 portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market could be in for a period of turbulence. Here’s a simple strategy that can help long-term investors…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? It’s not too late to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees reasons to fear a coming stock market crash. Rather than tying to time it, he's hoping to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 4% in 2026, is now the time to consider buying Nvidia shares

| Stephen Wright

Has Nvidia become too big to keep growing? Or is the stock’s decline this year a chance to think about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the party finally over for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have made investors rich but momentum is slowing and the Iran conflict isn't helping. How worried should we…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

7.8% dividend yield! A dirt-cheap UK income share to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

I’m on the hunt for lucrative passive income opportunities, and this under-the-radar FTSE stock currently offers a whopping 7.8% dividend…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks tipped to soar 41% (or more) by 2027

| Ben McPoland

One of these shares offering passive income is trading at a massive 79% discount to where City analysts think it…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

171,885 shares of this FTSE dividend star pays an income equal to the State Pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This stock’s the opposite of red-hot at the moment. But I reckon it could still be one to buy

| James Beard

The recent dramatic fall in the value of this FTSE 100 stock makes James Beard think it’s a stock to…

Read more »