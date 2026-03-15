Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What are the ‘best’ stocks to buy with £500 in 2026?

What are the ‘best’ stocks to buy with £500 in 2026?

Zaven Boyrazian explores 21 UK shares that the analyst team at Peel Hunt has highlighted as potentially the best growth stocks to buy in 2026.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

By finding the best stocks to buy, an initial £500 investment can transform into something far more substantial in the long run. But what are the stocks that investors should be looking at in 2026?

That’s the question many institutional analysts have been busy trying to answer. Yet the team at Peel Hunt has highlighted 21 different businesses that are now on its Buy list.

So what are these stocks? And should investors follow these recommendations?

21 top stock picks for 2026

In no particular order, Peel Hunt’s list of top stocks to buy in 2026 is:

  1. Avon Technologies (LSE:AVON)
  2. Kier Group
  3. MITIE Group
  4. Renishaw
  5. Rightmove
  6. Atalaya Mining Copper
  7. Boku Inc
  8. Everplay Group
  9. Galliford Try
  10. Renew Holdings
  11. AO World
  12. Dunelm Group
  13. CVS Group
  14. Energean
  15. Genus
  16. Premier Foods
  17. Sirius Real Estate
  18. Volex
  19. WAG Payment Solutions
  20. Mortgage Advice Bureau
  21. Bytes Technology Group

Are these no-brainers?

Diversifying across 21 growth stocks definitely sounds like a solid foundation for a new portfolio. But with only £500, that may be far from practical, given that a lot of capital is being gobbled up by transaction fees.

Even if an investor had considerably more money to invest, blindly buying this basket of 21 companies is still likely a bad idea. Why? Because Peel Hunt’s track record, while solid, is far from perfect.

Like most institutional analysts, not all recommendations end up going as planned. And investors can be left disappointed with the results. That’s why to minimise the risk of making a bad investment decision it’s crucial to investigate and understand what the opportunities and risks are.

So let’s start by taking a closer look at Avon Technologies.

Avon: bull vs bear

Avon specialises in manufacturing mission-critical personal protective equipment for both the military and local law enforcement.

Given rising geopolitical tensions and high defence spending trends across NATO, it isn’t surprising to see Avon on Peel Hunt’s list. The group’s already seen a massive surge in its order book. And earlier this month, management announced a new $12.7m contract for respiratory filters.

This multi-year structural tailwind, combined with a near-completed transformation programme, is paving the way to vastly superior growth and profit margins – a trend that has already started to emerge in its latest results.

However while encouraging, it’s important to recognise the risks surrounding this enterprise. A large chunk of orders is coming predominantly from the US Department of War.

As one of the biggest military spenders in the world, that’s not a major surprise. However, it does expose Avon to the fluctuations in the US military budget, which is routinely debated and contested among American politicians.

Budget cuts or spending freezes could have nasty knock-on effects for Avon. And while European orders are steadily helping diversify the revenue stream, it remains a relatively small part of the firm’s cash flow in 2026.

The bottom line

While far from risk-free, Avon Technologies does appear to offer a compelling bull case today. And the same appears to be true for the other stocks on this list, which may indeed be terrific buys for investors who do the due diligence and understand where the risks lie.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mitie Group Plc, Premier Foods Plc, Renishaw Plc, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

With stock market risks emerging, is now the time to consider the 60/40 portfolio?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market could be in for a period of turbulence. Here’s a simple strategy that can help long-term investors…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash coming? It’s not too late to get ready!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees reasons to fear a coming stock market crash. Rather than tying to time it, he's hoping to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 4% in 2026, is now the time to consider buying Nvidia shares

| Stephen Wright

Has Nvidia become too big to keep growing? Or is the stock’s decline this year a chance to think about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the party finally over for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Harvey Jones

Rolls-Royce shares have made investors rich but momentum is slowing and the Iran conflict isn't helping. How worried should we…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

7.8% dividend yield! A dirt-cheap UK income share to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

I’m on the hunt for lucrative passive income opportunities, and this under-the-radar FTSE stock currently offers a whopping 7.8% dividend…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks tipped to soar 41% (or more) by 2027

| Ben McPoland

One of these shares offering passive income is trading at a massive 79% discount to where City analysts think it…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

171,885 shares of this FTSE dividend star pays an income equal to the State Pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

This stock’s the opposite of red-hot at the moment. But I reckon it could still be one to buy

| James Beard

The recent dramatic fall in the value of this FTSE 100 stock makes James Beard think it’s a stock to…

Read more »