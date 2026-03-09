Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how to invest £20k in an ISA in 2026 to target a 13% dividend yield

Here’s how to invest £20k in an ISA in 2026 to target a 13% dividend yield

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can find top-notch income stocks capable of paying a sustainable double-digit dividend yield in an ISA portfolio.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When a stock has an extraordinarily high dividend yield like 13%, that’s often a giant warning sign something’s seriously wrong. And all too often, massive yields are quickly met with massive payout cuts.

But for intelligent investors, earning a double-digit payout isn’t only possible but also sustainable with the right strategy. And when executed inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, this opens the door to enormous tax-free passive income.

So with the ISA deadline fast approaching, let’s breakdown how to invest £20k in 2026 to target a massive sustainable yield further down the line.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Earning a big-but-sustainable yield

It may seem obvious that when building a high-yield income portfolio, investors should focus on finding the dividend-paying stocks with the highest yields. However, while it may seem counterintuitive, this is a classic mistake.

As previously mentioned, high-yield stocks, especially those in double-digit territory, almost always struggle to keep up, making a payout cut often inevitable.

To earn a massive, sustainable passive income, a high yield isn’t the answer. Instead, it’s the destination. The mission is to find dividend-paying companies that produce exorbitant volumes of excess cash.

Why? Because low-capital-intensive businesses operating with high profit margins and exceptional cash generation are not only able to continually reinvest in themselves, but also steadily reward shareholders with ever increasing dividend payouts each and every year.

ICG (LSE:ICG) is an example of this in action. The global alternative asset management group invests money on behalf of other institutional investors, earning management and performance fees.

Over the years, the company’s demonstrated impressive discipline and understanding across the public and private markets. And consequently, while cash flows can occasionally be lumpy, its assets under management have steadily increased, opening the door to even more fee-earning opportunities in a value-building loop.

The result? Sixteen years of uninterrupted dividend hikes. And even in the last decade, anyone who bought shares in March 2016 has gone from earning a 3.4% yield to 13% today.

So for investors with £20,000 ready to deploy inside an ISA, should ICG be on the shopping list in 2026?

Still worth considering?

While dividends have continued to chug along nicely, the last few years have been pretty volatile for ICG shares. Wild swings in investment returns driven by geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil have weighed down on investor sentiment. And since the firm’s revenue stream is partially derived from performance fees, that’s similarly translated into volatility in the group’s cash flow.

Yet ICG has a long track record of navigating through these sorts of short-term rough patches. And with institutional investors increasingly looking to invest in the private credit markets (an area where ICG’s an expert), the company’s having little trouble attracting fresh capital from its clients.

In other words, the recent volatility may actually be a buying opportunity. And with the dividend yield for new investors sitting at 5.3%, the journey towards 13% could already be off to a solid start.

That’s why I think ICG shares deserve a closer look. But they’re not the only dividend growth opportunity I’ve got my eye on right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares with 5%+ yields to consider buying as markets plunge

| Harvey Jones

Today's stock volatility is spooking investors but it also offers an opportunity to buy cheap shares, and grab a higher…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy dividend shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best passive income stocks to buy as the market corrects. Find out why -- and discover…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Ex-FTSE 100 stock Ashtead Group is now Sunbelt Rentals. Its share price is rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ashtead was a legendary FTSE stock, generating huge returns for long-term investors. Is it worth a look now it’s called…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income 1,500 Tesco shares pay

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why Tesco shares have rocketed in the past two years, and what that means for the passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Oil hits $100 — could the BP share price surge next?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees how cash flow, upstream growth, and soaring oil prices are…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

1 of the UK’s top dividend stocks at a bargain price

| Stephen Wright

Maintaining the UK’s infrastructure doesn’t look like a huge growth opportunity. But it does make for one of the most…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Tesla stock today

| Ben McPoland

Our writer finds CEO Elon Musk's vision of an autonomous future exciting. So why isn't he adding Tesla stock to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK stocks could be set to outperform

| Stephen Wright

A rotation from tech to materials could be a strong sign for UK stocks. But where are the opportunities that…

Read more »