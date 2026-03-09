Motley Fool Premium
Here's how I'm targeting £11,363 a year in dividend income from £20,000 in this FTSE high-yield gem!

A reshaped FTSE outlier has quietly opened the door to unusually powerful income potential, which many investors don’t seem to have spotted yet.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Harbour Energy (LSE: HBR) has become one of the most eye-catching income opportunities in any FTSE index, in my view.

It offers a dividend yield that towers over most FTSE firms. And it has undertaken a compelling shift in its business in the past couple of years.

That combination gives Harbour a profile that is far more interesting than a simple ‘high‑yield oil stock’ label might suggest.

So, how much can I make from the stock?

Growth drivers

Earnings growth drives any firm’s dividends and share price over the long run. A risk to these for Harbour is a prolonged bearish trend in oil and gas prices. Analysts’ consensus forecasts are that its earnings will grow by a whopping annual average of 92.5% over the medium term. But this cannot be guaranteed, especially doing periods of volatility, such as now.

Still, Harbour’s earnings momentum is underpinned by a record step‑change in production following the acquisition of Wintershall Dea in September 2024. Its 2025 results saw output surge to 474,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d)versus 258 kboe/d a year earlier. This was supported by new wells across the UK, Norway, Argentina and Egypt.

Margins have strengthened thanks to a 22% reduction in unit operating costs to $12.8 (£9.6)/boe. This reflected the benefits of scale, portfolio mix and ongoing cost discipline.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortisation and exploration expenses rose 76% to $7.2bn. This came on the back of higher volumes and firmer European gas prices.

Free cash flow also surged to $1.1bn, enabling meaningful net‑debt reduction. It also underpinned management’s updated distributions policy, which targets returning 45%–75% of free cash flow to shareholders.

Production guidance has been reaffirmed at 475–500 kboe/d for 2026, and long-term output is expected to remain at this level through 2030.

Together, these factors enable Harbour to continue into 2026 with stronger cash‑generation visibility and a more robust platform for future shareholder returns.

How much dividend income can I make?

Harbour’s current dividend yield is 7%, given the present £2.89 share price, although returns can go up and down, as share price and annual payouts alter.

Harbour’s present yield is more than double the current FTSE 250 average of 3.4% and the FTSE 100’s 3.1%.

My £20,000 holding in the stock would make me £20,193 in dividends after 10 years and £142,330 after 30 years.

This assumes the 7% dividend yield across the period, and the payouts being reinvested to utilise the turbocharging effect of dividend compounding.

After 30 years on this basis, the value of my holding could be £162,330 (including the original £20,000 investment). And this would pay me £11,363 a year in dividend income!

My investment view

Harbour’s business is larger, more diversified and more resilient than it was a few years ago. And the shift into longer‑life, higher‑margin assets gives it a stronger platform for future cash generation.

With production scale rising, costs improving, and the balance sheet strengthening, the dividend is well supported by underlying earnings power.

Given this, I will be buying more of the stock very soon. And for investors seeking a high yield backed by strong growth, I think Harbour is worth considering.

Simon Watkins has positions in Harbour Energy Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

