Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 1 of the UK’s top dividend stocks at a bargain price

1 of the UK’s top dividend stocks at a bargain price

Maintaining the UK’s infrastructure doesn’t look like a huge growth opportunity. But it does make for one of the most reliable dividend stocks around.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

National Grid engineers at a substation

Image source: National Grid plc

The best dividend stocks offer cash returns to investors that can grow over time. And one of the UK’s finest is Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH). 

Investors might not be familiar with the company, but it’s been a very reliable investment. Importantly – especially in today’s stock market – its future prospects look good as well.

Infrastructure

Renew is a specialist in infrastructure maintenance. It’s a firm that operators hire to do things like maintain railway tracks, repair water facilities, and upgrade electricity transmission lines.

There are a lot of good things about this industry. One is that investments are mandated by regulators, so companies don’t have much choice about cutting back on their spending.

Likewise, a focus on ongoing repairs means the business doesn’t depend on infrastructure expansion projects. The existing stuff needs to be maintained, regardless of expansion plans.

Barriers to entry are also reasonably high. Water infrastructure repairs aren’t the kind of thing that a local plumber can do – it requires specialist knowledge and expertise.

Durable growth

As a result, Renew is a resilient company that tends to benefit from relatively reliable demand. And that translates into good things from an investment perspective. 

Aside from 2020 – and we all know what happened then – the firm has increased its dividend per share each year over the last decade. And these are not just token increases — they’re 10% a year.

There’s something else though, that’s equally important. That dividend growth hasn’t stopped the underlying business from making investments that have significantly increased its value.

Source: Fiscal.ai

Renew’s dividend has accounted for less than 10% of its free cash flows. And it’s been putting the cash it has retained to good use. 

A series of acquisitions has both strengthened the company’s competitive position and increased its book value. Over the last 10 years, shareholder equity has climbed more than tenfold.

So shareholders who bought the stock a decade ago have not only owned a business that’s distributed cash. It’s also grown impressively.

Outlook

Renew’s resilience is impressive. And that’s valuable in a stock market that’s trying to work out which companies are going to be the casualties in the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

No company however, is risk-free. There’s a lot about the business that isn’t under the firm’s control and delays to things like rail investments can result in profit warnings.

That’s why the stock fell sharply at the start of 2025. And while it’s recovered a fair bit, I still think it looks like good value at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16. 

Ultimately, my view is that this is one of the UK’s most durable businesses. As a result, share price volatility might be an opportunity that’s worth considering.

Under-the-radar

At first sight, Renew looks like a steady operation, but not a spectacular one. But the company’s acquisition strategy means investors shouldn’t overlook its growth credentials.

The stock’s on my list of businesses I’m paying attention to. And while I haven’t bought it yet, I’m giving it some serious consideration at the moment.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares with 5%+ yields to consider buying as markets plunge

| Harvey Jones

Today's stock volatility is spooking investors but it also offers an opportunity to buy cheap shares, and grab a higher…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy dividend shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best passive income stocks to buy as the market corrects. Find out why -- and discover…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Ex-FTSE 100 stock Ashtead Group is now Sunbelt Rentals. Its share price is rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ashtead was a legendary FTSE stock, generating huge returns for long-term investors. Is it worth a look now it’s called…

Read more »

Lady taking a bottle of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise from a supermarket shelf
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income 1,500 Tesco shares pay

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why Tesco shares have rocketed in the past two years, and what that means for the passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Oil hits $100 — could the BP share price surge next?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie looks at the BP share price and sees how cash flow, upstream growth, and soaring oil prices are…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

Why I’m not buying Tesla stock today

| Ben McPoland

Our writer finds CEO Elon Musk's vision of an autonomous future exciting. So why isn't he adding Tesla stock to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK stocks could be set to outperform

| Stephen Wright

A rotation from tech to materials could be a strong sign for UK stocks. But where are the opportunities that…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down 67% with a P/E of 7.8. Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this downtrodden FTSE 250 stock?

| James Beard

This FTSE 250 stock’s fallen to its lowest level for over 13 years. Could there be an investment opportunity here?…

Read more »