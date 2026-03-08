Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Ocado shares plummet 30% in 2 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

Ocado shares plummet 30% in 2 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

More customer losses and weak cash flows have continued Ocado’s share price decline. But is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to buy now?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre

Image source: Ocado Group plc

The best stocks to buy are often the companies with hidden value that most investors overlook due to their unpopularity. And Ocado (LSE:OCDO) definitely fits within the ‘unpopular category’ right now, with its share price tumbling another 30% in the last two months, even after already crashing by almost 90% since March 2021!

What on earth’s happened? Is this business really on the verge of collapsing? Or is the market overreacting and, in turn, creating a potentially lucrative buying opportunity?

Yet another sell-off

Sadly, the pressure on Ocado shares isn’t entirely unjustified. With its current warehouse automation technology proving economically unviable at scale, one of the firm’s largest customers, Kroger, announced it was closing three Ocado-powered customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).

In January, these closures took place, resulting in Ocado losing $50m in expected fee revenue during its 2026 fiscal year (ending in November) and beyond. Then, to make matters worse before the end of the month, another key customer, Sobeys, announced it too was closing one of its CFCs in Canada, lowering expected fee revenue by another £7m.

Nevertheless, even after the loss of Sobeys, management reiterated its goal of turning cash flow positive by November 2026. So you can imagine the horror when just one month later, Ocado released its 2025 results that stealthily changed the goal posts.

While the firm’s still expected to turn cash flow positive later this year, its full 2026 fiscal year will still see a £200m total outflow, with its first full year of positive cash flow pushed back to 2027.

Pairing that with delays in the opening of new CFCs alongside no new major contract wins, it isn’t surprising to see shareholders jump ship.

Needless to say, the situation looks dire. Yet, as previously mentioned, aggressive sell-offs can create tremendous long-term buying opportunities. And this is where things get interesting…

Ocado’s hidden value

Despite all the frustrating setbacks, Ocado has actually delivered on a crucial milestone that most investors are overlooking right now: its earnings inflexion is real.

Underlying EBITDA in 2025 surged 59%, from £112m to £178m, driven primarily by its robotics technologies, with profit margins expanding from 16.2% to 25%. And looking at guidance, even more earnings growth is expected in 2026 with technology margins reaching 30%.

Meanwhile, while Kroger and Sobeys have pulled back on planned spending, they paid a hefty compensation fee for doing so. As such, Ocado now has close to £740m of cash & equivalents on its balance sheet, providing a powerful liquidity buffer to see it through its journey towards becoming cash flow positive.

Providing that the business does indeed see a full year of positive cash flow in 2027, Ocado’s financial risk will likely fall drastically. And that sets the stage for a potentially explosive comeback story, if it can start attracting new customers.

What’s the verdict?

Good execution combined with continued cost discipline could see this business enter a new, more profitable chapter of its long-term journey. And for investors brave enough to buy, this stock could prove to be a lucrative winner in the coming years.

However, with such a poor track record so far, I’m not ready to make that leap of faith just yet. For now, I think there are far better stocks to consider buying in 2026.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Down 13%! What’s going on at this major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates what was behind Barclays’ share price slump this week and considers if there’s a value opportunity in…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Diageo shares near the point of maximum pain – time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones isn't alone in taking a massive beating at the hands of Diageo shares. The group's had another rotten…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Is a Stocks and Shares ISA the better option for retirement?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley delves into the pros and cons of using a Stocks and Shares ISA for retirement, highlighting one popular…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has more than doubled… and it’s still cheap!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even after surging 150%+ in the last three years, this cheap FTSE 100 aerospace stock could still be up to…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 REITs I own for a lifetime of passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in the right REITs can supercharge a portfolio’s income and generate life-long dividends. Zaven Boyrazian shares two stocks he’s…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to use a SIPP to aim for a £5.4m retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The SIPP's an unrivalled tool for investors who want to take control of their retirement. And by starting early, the…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to earn a supersized passive income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Stock markets are volatile right now but Harvey Jones says ISA investors hunting for passive income may benefit provided they…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Is 50 too old to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why 'better late than never' is key to his thinking about whether 50's too old to start…

Read more »