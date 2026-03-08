Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Diageo shares near the point of maximum pain – time to consider buying?

Diageo shares near the point of maximum pain – time to consider buying?

Harvey Jones isn’t alone in taking a massive beating at the hands of Diageo shares. The group’s had another rotten month but is recovery getting closer?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

Every time I think Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares are about to pull out of their slump, another crisis drags them back down. How much more can investors take?

The FTSE 100 spirits giant was once seen as one of Britain’s most reliable companies. That changed with a shock profit warning in November 2023. As it related mainly to falling sales in one region, Latin America and the Caribbean, I hoped this would prove a temporary blip and bought in. Unfortunately, the business has lurched from one problem to another since then.

As the cost-of-living crisis swept the world, Diageo’s strategy of focusing on premium brands backfired. Drinkers began trading down to cheaper options to save money. Inventory issues didn’t help.

Beaten-down FTSE 100 stock

The company could do little about US tariffs that hammered sales of Canadian whisky and Mexican tequila. Long-serving chief executive Ivan Menezes died suddenly in 2023, leaving successor Debra Crew to brave the storm as profits continued to fall.

As if that wasn’t enough, the group now faces two longer-term threats. Younger consumers appear to be drinking less alcohol, while weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro may also suppress the desire to drink. About the only bright spot has been the booming popularity of Guinness.

I welcomed the board’s decision to appoint former Tesco turnaround specialist Dave Lewis as chief executive after Crew’s swift departure. I even averaged down after the announcement. But I had one nagging concern.

When Lewis arrived at Tesco, he began with a classic bout of ‘kitchen sinking’, digging up as much bad news as possible and getting it out into the open. It made the short-term picture look dreadful but created a cleaner platform for recovery. And he’s done it again at Diageo.

Profits are still falling

Full-year results released on 25 February sent the shares tumbling once more. Adjusted operating profit slipped 2.8% to $3.3bn, while the company cut 2026 guidance for the second time in three months. Organic net sales are now expected to fall by between 2% and 3%, amid weak US sales and a slump in Chinese white spirits.

Lewis also delivered the blow I feared most. Just as Diageo was starting to look like a respectable income stock with a 5% yield, he halved the dividend. He says the move will boost the balance sheet and financial flexibility. Diageo shares are now down around 30% over the past year and nearly 50% over two.

I’m not happy, but I’m not selling. Lewis has spied new growth opportunities and dismissess the idea that younger consumers have permanently turned their backs on alcohol. If Diageo isn’t at the point of maximum pain yet, it must be getting close. The recovery may take two or three years, but I still believe it will come. For now, patience is required.

In today’s volatile markets, the shares could be worth considering for investors with a long-term view. If they fall further, I may even average down again myself. That said, plenty of other FTSE 100 stocks look attractively priced right now. And without the same massive issues Diageo has.

Harvey Jones has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

3 steps to turn a £20k ISA into a potential £2,240+ yearly second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By following three simple steps, a brand new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA can go on to unlock a chunky…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Down 13%! What’s going on at this major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates what was behind Barclays’ share price slump this week and considers if there’s a value opportunity in…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Is a Stocks and Shares ISA the better option for retirement?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley delves into the pros and cons of using a Stocks and Shares ISA for retirement, highlighting one popular…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has more than doubled… and it’s still cheap!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even after surging 150%+ in the last three years, this cheap FTSE 100 aerospace stock could still be up to…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 REITs I own for a lifetime of passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in the right REITs can supercharge a portfolio’s income and generate life-long dividends. Zaven Boyrazian shares two stocks he’s…

Read more »

Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre
Investing Articles

Ocado shares plummet 30% in 2 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

More customer losses and weak cash flows have continued Ocado’s share price decline. But is this volatility turning it into…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

Here’s how to use a SIPP to aim for a £5.4m retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The SIPP's an unrivalled tool for investors who want to take control of their retirement. And by starting early, the…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to earn a supersized passive income from UK shares?

| Harvey Jones

Stock markets are volatile right now but Harvey Jones says ISA investors hunting for passive income may benefit provided they…

Read more »