Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100 didn’t crash this week. But there are still plenty of cheap shares on offer

The FTSE 100 didn’t crash this week. But there are still plenty of cheap shares on offer

James Beard reflects on a turbulent week for the UK stock market. He takes a closer look at two shares that appear particularly cheap.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device

Image source: International Airline Group

The start of another war in the Middle East didn’t lead to a market crash but for two members of the FTSE 100, their shares ended the week (6 March) considerably cheaper than when it started.

But does this mean these stocks are now in bargain territory? Or could there be worse to come? Let’s see.

Uncertain times

Since the start of hostilities, the FTSE 100’s fallen by nearly 5%. Although a full-blown crash has been avoided, the index is likely to fall further if there’s no quick resolution. And with thousands of people killed so far, we have to hope the conflict ends soon.   

News reports have reminded us that the region produces around a third of the world’s oil. And around 20% is transported though the Strait of Hormuz. Unsurprisingly, oil prices have risen nearly 10% to $80 a barrel during the past five days. But the US Navy has been deploying ships to the Gulf for weeks and the price of Brent crude has been steadily rising since the middle of January.

Out of favour

Two FTSE 100 stocks that have suffered more than most from the fallout are International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) — the owner of five airlines including British Airways — and easyJet.

Both have been hit by fears that rising jet fuel costs could damage earnings. In addition, there could be a significant loss of revenue. With most of its business concentrated in Europe, easyJet’s likely to have to cancel fewer flights. However, Türkiye is a popular destination for its package holiday business, and shares a land border with Iran.

In 2025, fuel costs and emission charges (€7.1bn) accounted for 25% of IAG’s total expenditure on operations. In 2023 — the last time jet fuel costs spiked — the figure was 29%. All other things being equal, an increase of four percentage points could cost the airline €1.1bn. For the year ended 30 September 2025, easyJet’s fuel spend (£2.3bn) was equal to 24% of headline costs.

To some extent, forward buying of jet fuel helps mitigate costs. But there’s only so much that can be hedged. For example, at 24 February, 62% of International Consolidated Airline’s estimated fuel requirement for 2026 had been locked in at a fixed price.

What next?

Qatar’s energy minister has told the Financial Times that if the situation persists, oil could hit $150 which, he said, would “bring down the economies of the world”. Given that there’s no end in sight, I reckon there could be worse to come for the International Consolidated Airlines share price.

However, when the conflict ends, things could look very different. Although there are no guarantees, history shows that the stock usually recovers strongly from these types of events.

At the height of the pandemic in September 2020, following an emergency rights issue, the group’s shares were changing hands for close to 100p. In March 2022, when energy prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the stock was trading around 125p. Today (6 March), one share costs around 365p.

With its global brands capitalising on a strong desire to fly, the airline’s proven to be remarkably resilient in recent years. That’s why I think it’s a stock to consider when current events – hopefully – start to calm down.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This red hot equity fund in my SIPP returned 12.6% in the first 2 months of 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This global equity fund is delivering huge returns for Edward Sheldon’s SIPP in 2026, despite all the risks and uncertainty…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Want to retire richer? Here’s Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

If you want to build wealth for a richer retirement, then following Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Get ready for stock market volatility…

| Stephen Wright

As conflict in the Middle East makes share prices fluctuate, what strategies can investors use to try and find opportunities…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 fell almost 5% this week

| Stephen Wright

Declines in mining shares dragged the FTSE 100 down after a strong start to the year. Is the pullback an…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in US stocks to earn a £2,000 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds of passive income each month by buying US growth stocks? Absolutely –…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

How big does your ISA need to be to earn £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains how a long-term ISA strategy can help investors build a chunky £12,000 passive income in less than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£3,000 buys 64 shares in this passive income gem that’s returned 21% a year for the past 10 years

| Mark Hartley

A savvy investor could have easily outpaced the FTSE 100 over the past decade with a few shares in this…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

Value stock alert! A FTSE 100 share at a 5-year low with record profits

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This once-loved growth stock's down almost 50% in seven months despite the company generating record earnings. Is it now the…

Read more »