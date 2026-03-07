Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Is this red-hot FTSE 100 recovery stock a screaming buy today?

Is this red-hot FTSE 100 recovery stock a screaming buy today?

Harvey isn’t alone in sensing a massive FTSE 100 buying opportunity as this top growth stock recovers from its recent beating. But is he brave enough?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is feeling the heat as war erupts in Iran, falling more than 5% in just five days. Yet one top growth stock has continued its recent recovery. Can it keep defying today’s volatile market?

The company in question is RELX (LSE: REL), which provides analytics tools to the finance, legal, and scientific industries. Its shares climbed almost 4% in the last turbulent week and are up nearly 17% over the month. The only FTSE 100 stock to do better in that time is Schroders, its shares boosted by a US takeover.

RELX has also been under pressure after markets decided artificial intelligence might swallow its business model and spit out the bones. The release of an AI-powered productivity tool for companies’ in-house legal teams by US firm Anthropic hammered UK data and analytics stocks across the board. Pearson, Informa, Experian, and London Stock Exchange Group all plunged.

The big concern is that AI could render their proprietary software redundant.

RELX shares are climbing

This isn’t the first wave of AI anxiety to hit the sector. During the initial panic in 2023, companies argued they could turn the technology to their advantage by incorporating AI into their platforms. This time, they’re arguing that AI simply cannot replace the extensive proprietary data they hold. Instead, they argue it relies on it.

For now, bargain hunters appear to be outnumbering panic sellers, and the sector is staging a tentative recovery. RELX in particular has bounced back strongly.

So far, I’ve been sitting this one out. I simply don’t have the technical knowledge to judge how serious the AI threat really is. I’m guessing it’s been overplayed, as in my experience AI simply cannot be relied upon. But I’m concerned that even the possibility of disruption could cast a shadow over the RELX share price.

Profits and revenue climb again

The company published a strong set of full-year results on 12 February, with adjusted operating profit up 9% to £3.3bn and underlying revenue climbing 7% to £9.6bn. To soothe worried shareholders, the board increased the full-year dividend by 7% and announced a higher £2.25bn share buyback for 2026.

The issue is that those results relate to last year, when AI didn’t appear to pose such a direct threat. Investors are worrying about the future. Yet many can also see a buying opportunity here, and are hungry to take advantage, even in the midst of today’s market volatility.

Despite the recovery, the RELX share price is still down around 30% over the last year. Its price-to-earnings ratio has fallen from above 30 to roughly 20. By recent standards, that’s like a bargain. I’ve waited three years for this opportunity. There’s a problem though.

RELX feels like a binary bet. I’m sorely tempted to buy the shares, and think they’re worth considering for brave investors. Yet right now, my focus is on FTSE 100 stocks that have been hammered by the current crisis. They face the same broader market risks as everyone else, but without the specific worry facing RELX. I might kick myself though.

Harvey Jones has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc, Informa Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Pearson Plc, RELX, and Schroders Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This red hot equity fund in my SIPP returned 12.6% in the first 2 months of 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This global equity fund is delivering huge returns for Edward Sheldon’s SIPP in 2026, despite all the risks and uncertainty…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Want to retire richer? Here’s Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

If you want to build wealth for a richer retirement, then following Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Get ready for stock market volatility…

| Stephen Wright

As conflict in the Middle East makes share prices fluctuate, what strategies can investors use to try and find opportunities…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 fell almost 5% this week

| Stephen Wright

Declines in mining shares dragged the FTSE 100 down after a strong start to the year. Is the pullback an…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in US stocks to earn a £2,000 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds of passive income each month by buying US growth stocks? Absolutely –…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

How big does your ISA need to be to earn £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains how a long-term ISA strategy can help investors build a chunky £12,000 passive income in less than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£3,000 buys 64 shares in this passive income gem that’s returned 21% a year for the past 10 years

| Mark Hartley

A savvy investor could have easily outpaced the FTSE 100 over the past decade with a few shares in this…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

Value stock alert! A FTSE 100 share at a 5-year low with record profits

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This once-loved growth stock's down almost 50% in seven months despite the company generating record earnings. Is it now the…

Read more »