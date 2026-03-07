Looking for ways to make a regular income from a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild reveals how he’s targeting wealth with dividend shares.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much do I need in a Stocks & Shares ISA for a £555 monthly income?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Earning a passive income can be relatively easy with a Stocks and Shares ISA. Capital gains and dividends are protected from taxes, giving investors more money to roll up and compound. Withdrawals are protected from income tax as well, providing a tasty sweetener.

But tax perks are only one part of the investing ISA‘s appeal. By nudging people towards higher-yielding assets like shares, investment trusts, and funds, these products can significantly improve someone’s chances of a huge retirement income.

So how large does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to deliver a £555 second income every month?

Please note that tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change in future. This article is for information only and does not constitute tax advice. Investors should carry out their own due diligence and seek professional guidance before making decisions.

Targeting dividend shares

This sort of sum adds up to £6,660 a year. Under the popular 4% withdrawal rule, someone would need an ISA of £167,000 for a passive income of this size.

But what about if someone chooses a different option for income delivery? Say, what if they decided to refocus their portfolio on high-yield dividend shares for a regular cash injection?

It’s important to say that dividends are not guaranteed. But if everything goes right, and someone decides to hold 7%-yielding dividend stocks, their ISA could be much lower at roughly £95,100 and still provide that income.

If I’m targeting a dependable passive income, I don’t want to leave things to chance and hope everything is okay. Company dividends can go down as well as up if earnings take a shock or balance sheet issues arise. However, investors can significantly reduce this risk by building a diversified portfolio of income stocks.

What stocks should I buy?

A mix of roughly 15-20 stocks can effectively absorb any dividend shocks and deliver a smooth income over time. Spreading these across defensive sectors (like defence, utilities, and healthcare) with more cyclical ones (such as financial services and mining) can deliver a good mix of dividend growth and income reliability.

One stock I think could look good in a Stocks and Shares ISA is Standard Life (LSE:SDLF). Its forward dividend yield is 7.5%, putting it above our targeted 7%.

The FTSE 100 company — which until last month was known as Phoenix Group — is a giant in the retirement and savings products market. The profits and fees it earns from pensions and annuities generate strong cash flows, which it then distributes to shareholders.

But as I say, shareholder payouts are never guaranteed. So what problems could it experience? Well earnings could come under pressure when consumer spending drops. It also has to paddle hard to survive in a competitive marketplace.

Yet I’m confident dividends will grow over the long term as the broader financial services market explodes. It also has a strong balance sheet that can support dividends during downturns. Its Solvency II capital ratio was recently at 175%.

How long for a £95,100 ISA?

The question is, how long to build an ISA that can deliver a £555 monthly income with 7% yielding shares? That depends on the size and frequency of any investments and the return.

If an investor put £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, they could achieve that £95,100 Stocks and Shares ISA after 13 years and seven months. That’s assuming they hit the long-term average annual return of 9% that stock investing typically delivers.