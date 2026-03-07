Motley Fool Premium
How much do I need in a Stocks & Shares ISA for a £555 monthly income?

Looking for ways to make a regular income from a Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild reveals how he’s targeting wealth with dividend shares.

Royston Wild
Earning a passive income can be relatively easy with a Stocks and Shares ISA. Capital gains and dividends are protected from taxes, giving investors more money to roll up and compound. Withdrawals are protected from income tax as well, providing a tasty sweetener.

But tax perks are only one part of the investing ISA‘s appeal. By nudging people towards higher-yielding assets like shares, investment trusts, and funds, these products can significantly improve someone’s chances of a huge retirement income.

So how large does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to deliver a £555 second income every month?

Targeting dividend shares

This sort of sum adds up to £6,660 a year. Under the popular 4% withdrawal rule, someone would need an ISA of £167,000 for a passive income of this size.

But what about if someone chooses a different option for income delivery? Say, what if they decided to refocus their portfolio on high-yield dividend shares for a regular cash injection?

It’s important to say that dividends are not guaranteed. But if everything goes right, and someone decides to hold 7%-yielding dividend stocks, their ISA could be much lower at roughly £95,100 and still provide that income.

If I’m targeting a dependable passive income, I don’t want to leave things to chance and hope everything is okay. Company dividends can go down as well as up if earnings take a shock or balance sheet issues arise. However, investors can significantly reduce this risk by building a diversified portfolio of income stocks.

What stocks should I buy?

A mix of roughly 15-20 stocks can effectively absorb any dividend shocks and deliver a smooth income over time. Spreading these across defensive sectors (like defence, utilities, and healthcare) with more cyclical ones (such as financial services and mining) can deliver a good mix of dividend growth and income reliability.

One stock I think could look good in a Stocks and Shares ISA is Standard Life (LSE:SDLF). Its forward dividend yield is 7.5%, putting it above our targeted 7%.

The FTSE 100 company — which until last month was known as Phoenix Group — is a giant in the retirement and savings products market. The profits and fees it earns from pensions and annuities generate strong cash flows, which it then distributes to shareholders.

But as I say, shareholder payouts are never guaranteed. So what problems could it experience? Well earnings could come under pressure when consumer spending drops. It also has to paddle hard to survive in a competitive marketplace.

Yet I’m confident dividends will grow over the long term as the broader financial services market explodes. It also has a strong balance sheet that can support dividends during downturns. Its Solvency II capital ratio was recently at 175%.

How long for a £95,100 ISA?

The question is, how long to build an ISA that can deliver a £555 monthly income with 7% yielding shares? That depends on the size and frequency of any investments and the return.

If an investor put £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, they could achieve that £95,100 Stocks and Shares ISA after 13 years and seven months. That’s assuming they hit the long-term average annual return of 9% that stock investing typically delivers.

