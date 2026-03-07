Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 158,730 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s smashing the FTSE AIM All-Share index

£1,000 buys 158,730 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s smashing the FTSE AIM All-Share index

How has this penny stock, despite being pre-revenue, delivered a return over 30 times higher than the index over the past six months?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stocks can deliver spectacular returns. But they can also be huge flops. What might be in store for this pre-revenue gas exploration company that’s trying to commercialise two projects, one in the US and the other in Africa? 

The share price of Helium One Global (LSE:HE1), the AIM-listed gas development company, is on fire at the moment. Six months ago, the company’s stock was changing hands for 0.34p. Today (6 March), one share is selling for approximately 0.63p. This increase of 85% dwarfs the return of the FTSE AIM All-Share index. Over the same period, it’s returned 2.5%.

Then and now

However, as is typical of penny shares, it hasn’t always been like this. Indeed, when the company listed in December 2020, its share price was 2.84p. Back then, £1,000 would have bought 35,211 shares in the group. Today, it would stretch to 158,730 of them.

With the group having to repeatedly ask shareholders for more money, the number of shares in issue has increased by nearly 9bn. However, Helium One’s stock market valuation of £58.6m is over four times higher than at the time of its IPO.

What’s going on?

Despite this history of dilution, investors appear excited at the moment. The current share price momentum seems to be driven by expectations that the group’s 50:50 joint venture helium project in the US will soon start generating revenue.

The company’s most recent (5 March) update on Galactica-Pegasus says that a “significant commercial milestone” has been reached with “the plant currently filling a tube trailer with refined helium gas for sale under established spot-market arrangements”.

This is a positive development. But it’s unlikely to dramatically change the fortunes of the group. Blue Star Helium, the group’s partner in Colorado, is listed on the Australian stock market. It’s current market cap is just under £7m.

Bigger and better?

However, Helium One has another project on the go, in Tanzania. The Southern Rukwa project is – potentially — much bigger. However, there are numerous obstacles that must be overcome before it’s in a position to start generating revenue.

For a start, the gas is held within water aquifers. And it’s located thousands of miles away from potential customers. More immediately, the group’s going to have to raise further cash — $100m has been suggested – before it’s in a position to flow helium to the earth’s surface on a large scale.

Partnerships with larger companies, offtake agreements with customers, and debt finance have all been floated as possible means of securing the necessary funds. But whatever agreement is secured, I suspect more shares will have to be issued.

Undoubtedly, there’s a big market for helium. Its cooling properties are essential for medical and space exploration applications. And prices are likely to rise further with demand outstripping supply.

However, it will be a while yet before Helium One has to start worrying about finding customers for its African gas. I’m too old to wait for this. I wish the company well and hope it’s successful but there’s too much uncertainty around the viability of its project in Tanzania. In my opinion, there are many less risky opportunities to consider elsewhere.  

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This red hot equity fund in my SIPP returned 12.6% in the first 2 months of 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This global equity fund is delivering huge returns for Edward Sheldon’s SIPP in 2026, despite all the risks and uncertainty…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Want to retire richer? Here’s Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

If you want to build wealth for a richer retirement, then following Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Get ready for stock market volatility…

| Stephen Wright

As conflict in the Middle East makes share prices fluctuate, what strategies can investors use to try and find opportunities…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 100 fell almost 5% this week

| Stephen Wright

Declines in mining shares dragged the FTSE 100 down after a strong start to the year. Is the pullback an…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in US stocks to earn a £2,000 monthly passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Is it possible to target several thousand pounds of passive income each month by buying US growth stocks? Absolutely –…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

How big does your ISA need to be to earn £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains how a long-term ISA strategy can help investors build a chunky £12,000 passive income in less than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£3,000 buys 64 shares in this passive income gem that’s returned 21% a year for the past 10 years

| Mark Hartley

A savvy investor could have easily outpaced the FTSE 100 over the past decade with a few shares in this…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

Value stock alert! A FTSE 100 share at a 5-year low with record profits

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This once-loved growth stock's down almost 50% in seven months despite the company generating record earnings. Is it now the…

Read more »