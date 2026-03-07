Motley Fool Premium
10%+ dividend yields! 3 global income stocks to consider for the long term

The dividends yields on these US and UK income stocks range from 10% to 11.4%. Here’s why I think they could be great long-term buys.

Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

Many high-quality income stocks are far more expensive than they were a year ago. This creates a challenge for investors seeking top dividend shares to buy.

With this in mind, I’ve dug out three of the hottest global dividend stocks to consider today. These are The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE:TRIG), Western Union (NYSE:WU), and Henderson Far East Income (LSE:HFEL).

Not only do these income shares carry double-digit dividend years. They also have strong records of dividend distribution behind them, which should allay any fears of them being classic dividend traps. Want to know what makes them in my view so great? Read on…

Green giant

The Renewables Infrastructure Group offers an 11.4% dividend yield for 2026. For next year the reading moves to 11.5%. These are no pie-in-the-sky forecasts — excluding 2021, annual payouts here have risen every year since the stock listed in London in 2013.

But what makes it such a reliable (and big-paying) dividend share? It owns a highly diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets, delivering a predictable cash flow across the economic cycle. Earnings and dividends are also boosted by long-term, inflation-linked contracts with energy suppliers.

Like any renewable energy share, power generation (and by extension) shareholder returns are at the mercy of weather conditions. However, Renewables Infrastructure smoothes out this risk by building wind and solar assets across Europe, which maintains strength at group level.

A top US stock

Western Union’s dividend yields sit at 10% for 2026 and 10.1% for 2027 respectively. Yields have leapt as the share price has declined, reflecting the impact of new fintech companies on its operations.

Put simply, people have a wide choice of options when it comes to sending payments. But in its 125-year history, Western Union has adapted to technological changes and evolving consumer habits. And it has a few tricks up its sleeve to remain profitable, from shifting further into digital payments and away from cash-based agents, to expanding into fast-growth regions.

Last year, for instance, saw Western Union link up with regional operators in Latin America and Saudi Arabia to win new customers. I think it could be a great dip buy to consider — as well as having those double-digit yields, it trades on a forward price-to-earning (P/E) ratio of just six times.

Look east

Henderson Far East Income is listed on the London Stock Exchange. But it’s a great investment vehicle to consider for those hunting international dividend shares.

The trust holds a total of 74 companies spread across Asia including China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore. This leaves it more vulnerable to regional stress than one with a wider wingspan. But it also means robust returns, reflecting the stunning economic growth of these countries.

Dividends have risen at a steady (if unspectacular) 1.6% each year over the last five years. City analysts expect further growth in 2026, meaning a gigantic 10.8% dividend yield.

Henderson Far East’s annual dividends have risen for 18 straight years, better than most other UK income-paying stocks. I think it’s a brilliant stock to consider for long-term passive income.

Royston Wild has positions in Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

