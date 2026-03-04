Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months, surging Rolls-Royce shares and dividends could turn £20,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months, surging Rolls-Royce shares and dividends could turn £20,000 into…

Rolls-Royce shares have soared around two-thirds in value as earnings have continued to take off. Can it keep rising? Royston Wild isn’t so sure.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) remains one of the FTSE 100‘s most exciting shares. They hit a new peak of £13.68 per share last week, and though they’ve dropped back from this level, remain 65% higher than they were a year ago.

The question is, can the engineering giant continue marching higher? City analysts are pretty confident they can. They expect Rolls-Royce’s share price to rise 11% from £12.76 today to £14.12 in 12 months. That’s based on the average price forecast of 16 analysts.

They’re also expecting the company to pay a dividend of 11.04p per share. If these forecasts are correct, a £20,000 investment today would be worth £22,303 a year from now.

Yet I’ve a growing sense of doubt about these forecasts.

Military conflict raises risks

Rolls-Royce has been one of the worst-performing FTSE shares this week. Perhaps it isn’t so surprising, given the impact that military action in the Middle East is having on the airline industry.

The engineer relies on a robust civil aviation sector to drive earnings. Last year, it made 62% of total underlying operating profit from activities like selling plane engines and maintaining aircraft. The problem is flight cancellations due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict are leaving planes parked up, reducing flying hours and thus servicing revenues under ‘power by the hour’ contracts.

What’s more, rising fuel costs are hitting airlines’ profits, and could continue rising if shipping route closures hit oil supply. Lower industry earnings could translate into weaker demand for Rolls’ power units if carriers delay new aircraft orders.

Finally, shipping disruptions could deepen the supply chain headaches already plaguing aerospace firms. In this scenario, costs could rocket and project delays emerge.

On the plus side, Rolls’ defence division could benefit if a prolonged conflict gives US arms spending an added boost. But would this offset those other pressures we’ve discussed? I think not.

High valuation

The problem is that, even after their recent fall, Rolls-Royce shares still look enormously expensive. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains at 38.4 times, far above the long-term average of 15-16. For investors looking for shares to sell, it could therefore remain a prime candidate to offload.

Rolls has proved its credentials as a top growth share that’s worthy of a premium rating. Last year, earnings per share (EPS) leapt 46% year on year. Analysts are predicting further strong growth of 19% in 2026. But this creates added risk — even the slightest whiff of this target being missed could send Rolls-Royce’s share price into freefall.

It’s not just the Middle East war that could make this reality. A sharp economic slowdown that hits its end markets, existing supply chain issues, and contract losses due to the competitive landscape could push the FTSE company sharply lower.

Are Rolls’ shares a potential buy?

There’s a lot to like about Rolls-Royce today. And with its long-running restructuring programme tipped to deliver more juicy rewards, it could be a great stock for more risk-tolerant investors to consider. But I won’t be buying it for my portfolio at current prices.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.
Investing Articles

Buying 56,476 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could double the State Pension

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much he needs to hold in one top dividend stock to generate…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s crashed 18% today! Is it too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Vistry is one of the FTSE 250's worst-performing stocks, sinking by double-digit percentages on Wednesday (4 March). Is this a…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn a £100 monthly income?

| Stephen Wright

A 6% dividend yield's enough to turn £20,000 into a £100 monthly income for investors using a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

It’s ISA time – but would your money work harder in a SIPP? I asked ChatGPT…

| Harvey Jones

As the annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline looms, Harvey Jones asks if investors would be better off putting money…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 42% in 12 months! Why I like this dividend share yielding 5%

| Ken Hall

This FTSE 100 dividend share has soared higher while still maintaining a dividend yield of 5%. Ken Hall takes a…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Helium One shares in December 2020 is now worth…

| James Beard

James Beard explains why loyal Helium One shareholders will be hoping the group can soon commercialise gas production.

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

£1,000 now buys 264 shares in British Airways owner IAG. Worth it?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This time last week, IAG shares were flying high. However, in the blink of an eye, they’ve fallen about 16%.…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy BAE Systems shares ‘cheaply’?

| Ken Hall

BAE Systems shares are on the charge. Ken Hall investigates if this could be just the beginning for the FTSE…

Read more »