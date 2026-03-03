Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » What are the best FTSE 100 shares to consider buying for the next 5 years?

What are the best FTSE 100 shares to consider buying for the next 5 years?

When picking FTSE 100 shares for the long term, Edward Sheldon follows Warren Buffett’s playbook and focuses on growth and quality as opposed to value.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

The UK’s FTSE 100 index is home to some brilliant shares. From defence companies to consumer goods champions, there are a lot of stocks that have made investors money over the years.

But what are the best Footsie shares to consider buying for a portfolio for the next five years? Let’s discuss.

Warren Buffett’s playbook

When I’m investing for the long term, I follow Warren Buffett’s advice and look for companies that are highly likely to see strong earnings growth in the years ahead. To quote the stock market legend: “Your goal as an investor should simply be to purchase, at a rational price, a part interest in an easily-understandable business whose earnings are virtually certain to be materially higher five, 10, and 20 years from now.

Now, I’ve found that the easiest way to find growth companies is to look for businesses in growth industries. So, what I do is take a thematic approach and focus on big, powerful themes that will lead to growth for certain businesses.

Like Buffett though, I’m not just seeking growth – I’m also looking for quality. I want to invest in companies that are leaders in their fields with strong competitive advantages, robust balance sheets, and high returns on capital.

History shows that these kinds of companies tend to be good long-term investments. Here’s another great quote from the investment guru: “If you are in a wonderful business for a long time, even if you pay a little bit too much going in you will get a wonderful result if you stay in a long time.”

Of course, valuation is important as well. I don’t want to massively overpay for a business because that could lead to lousy returns.

That said, like Buffett, I’d rather pay a bit more for a high-quality company that’s likely to have success over the long run, than go for a lower-quality value stock. Over the long run, the quality of the company is likely to have a bigger impact on returns than the starting valuation.

Putting this all together and applying it to the FTSE 100, some names I like are:

  • BAE Systems (the defence spending theme)
  • AstraZeneca (the healthcare theme)
  • Smith & Nephew (the ageing population theme)
  • Prudential (the rise in emerging market wealth theme)
  • Sage (the digital transformation theme)

All five of these stocks have plenty of long-term growth potential and decent levels of quality, in my view. And they all trade at reasonable valuations today.

So, I reckon they’re worth considering for the long term.

What about Rolls-Royce?

Now, I’m sure some readers are wondering why Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) didn’t make the list. It’s one of the most popular Footsie shares today.

Well, for me, it’s a valuation issue. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 40.

To my mind, that valuation is a little stretched. I’d say a reasonable valuation is 25 times earnings.

I do think Rolls-Royce has plenty of growth potential over the next five years. With exposure to the defence and nuclear energy markets, it has multiple long-term growth drivers.

As for its quality, it has really improved under CEO Tufin Erginblic. For example, return on capital last year was near 30%.

I just don’t see it as a strong buy to consider today. In my view, the valuation doesn’t leave any room at all for operational setbacks.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Prudential, Sage, and Smith & Nephew. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, BAE Systems, Prudential Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »