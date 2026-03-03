Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to survive a stock market crash: 3 tips for novice investors

How to survive a stock market crash: 3 tips for novice investors

As geopolitical risks intensify, Mark Hartley outlines ways to reduce portfolio risk and identify opportunities during a stock market crash.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

As global conflicts escalate, the chances of a stock market crash increase. We already experienced some volatility Monday (2 March 2025) and I expect to see more in the coming days.

But rather than panic and smash the sell button, follow these three tips to navigate the turmoil…

1: Get defensive

When the world feels risky, money often moves into so‑called ‘defensive’ shares. Think utilities, healthcare, and everyday consumer staples. They don’t magically avoid crashes, but their profits usually remain steadier because people rely on them in good times and bad.

For a UK investor, shifting your portfolio into these areas is like swapping a sports car for a sturdy family SUV. It might still get dented in a storm but, overall, it’ll hold up better.

2: Build a sensible cash pile

Stockpiling a decent amount of spare cash means you can capitalise on low prices before the market rebounds.

With around 20% of your portfolio in cash, you won’t need to sell shares in an emergency. When markets get wobbly, I tend to reduce my holdings of ‘risky’ stocks and keep the cash aside.

3: Identify rare value opportunities

Stock picking during a sell‑off can be daunting because it’s hard to know which companies will recover. But if you’ve done your homework in advance, you can use these moments to snap up top-quality shares at rock bottom prices.

For example, one of my favourite UK companies is Diploma (LSE: DPLM), but the shares typically trade at sky high prices.

Here’s exactly why I think it’s a compelling stock to consider if the stock market crashes.

A great business at a rich price

Diploma’s a UK‑listed specialist distributor that supplies vital components and services in areas including controls, seals, and life sciences. Sounds boring, but there’s a consistently high demand for its niche parts and products.

It has a long record of steady growth, strong margins and smart bolt‑on acquisitions. Revenue and earnings have been compounding at roughly mid‑teens percentages for many years.

In 2025, earnings grew around 43% to roughly 138p, and kept return on invested capital (ROIC) near 20% — impressive numbers for a mature business.

Diploma financial results
Author’s own image

It also pays a dividend that’s been rising at around low‑to-mid‑teens each year, with a payout ratio just under 50%. That leaves sufficient room to keep investing for growth while still rewarding shareholders.

The catch is valuation. Right now the shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 41, versus sector peers closer to the mid‑teens. Its price‑to‑sales (P/S) ratio is also very high and price‑to‑book (P/B) is close to 8.

In plain English, the market already expects big things, so any stumble in growth, margins, or acquisitions could hit the share price hard.

Why it’s worth considering in a crash

Diploma has all the trappings of a high‑quality compounder: solid returns, good cash conversion, disciplined acquisitions – and a growing dividend to boot. But at today’s rich valuation, it’s on shaky ground and the chance of further growth may be limited.

That’s why a market crash might provide the perfect opportunity to consider getting on board while prices are low. If market panic drags the P/E down closer to its long‑run average, investors could have a rare chance to buy a quality business at a sensible price.

Mark Hartley has positions in Diploma Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »