Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Helium One: the soaring penny stock tipped to grow 400% in 2026

Helium One: the soaring penny stock tipped to grow 400% in 2026

Our writer takes a closer look at Helium One, a niche penny stock company that analysts seem very bullish on. But could the returns outweigh the risks?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

When I see a penny stock that’s down 92% in five years, I don’t instantly think ‘opportunity’. But when analysts expect the stock to gain on average 400% in the coming 12 months, I pay atttention.

Helium One Global (LSE: HE1) is one of those stocks. It’s already up 29% this year after the budding gas ‘startup’ announced significant progress at its Southern Rukwa facility in Tanzania.

So what’s driving the growth — and will it continue?

Notable developments

Helium One’s main well, Itumbula West‑1, produces helium at concentrations over 5% — many thousands of times above normal background levels in the air. In February, it announced the successful completion of pump testing at the site, bringing in the equivalent of 16,400 barrels a day.

This is a huge step that’s taken years to come to fruition, allowing the company to progress dicsussions with potential industry partners.

It also recently purchased a 50% stake in the Galactica‑Pegasus project in Colorado, USA. This well’s much closer to production and could bring in early cash from both helium and carbon dioxide sales if drilling goes to plan.

Why helium?

Helium may not carry the same weight as LPG gas but it’s still a big deal. Think of things like MRI scanners, microchips, and space tech — they all need helium. These high-tech-use cases provide long-term visibility in terms of demand, helping ensure revenues remain strong.

If Helium One can turn its Tanzanian discovery into a producing field and Colorado gets up and running, it’ll be selling into a market with strong and consistent demand.

Financials

For now, Helium One remains unprofitable, spending all its funding on drilling and testing. In 2025, it reported a pre‑tax loss of £4.25m – although this was up from a loss of £6.9m in 2024. 

Net assets rose to roughly £39.3m thanks to heavy spending on drilling and exploration, with around £6.13m in financing cash at year‑end.

Encouragingly, it holds almost no debt, with a very comfortable quick ratio of 6.19. However, on several occasions it has raised funds through share dilution, suggesting difficulty in securing financing.

Not for the faint-hearted

Like most penny stocks, Helium One has experienced notable volatility, often driven by share issuance. It also faces the usual risks that come along with exploration and development companies. There’s no guarantee yet that any of its projects will deliver on time, on budget, or at all. Wells can disappoint, costs can blow out, and technical issues can delay production.

And with no steady income yet, it depends on financing to continue — or further share issuance, which hurts the share price. 

These are all fairly common risks that come with most penny stocks. But as they say: ‘no risk, no reward’.

The bottom line

For UK investors, Helium One sits firmly in the ‘high-risk/high-reward category. There’s no dividend, it lacks stable earnings, and any small hiccup could derail future profits.

But if you’re comfortable with the risk and can accept the chance of losing money, the pay off could be spectacular.

On the face of things, it appears to be a well-run company operating in a high-demand, niche sector. That alone gives it lots of potential.

As such, I think it’s worth considering but only as a small allocation in a much larger, adequately-diversified portfolio.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »