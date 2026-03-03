Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs shares are 53% off their highs! Time to consider buying?

Greggs shares are 53% off their highs! Time to consider buying?

Greggs shares are worth less than half what they were five years ago. Is the battered FTSE 250 share now a top dip buy? Royston Wild takes a look.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

The last 12 months has been a washout for Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares. They’ve dropped almost a quarter in value, as cash-strapped shoppers have trimmed spending on the firm’s sausage rolls and sweet treats.

At £16 per share, Greggs’ share price is also 53% below the record highs of £33.87 struck in late 2021. Is now the time to consider buying this battered FTSE 250 share? Let’s discuss.

Slumping sales growth

On the one hand, it’s easy to assume Greggs would be thriving even as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on. It sells some of the UK’s most popular classic dishes, from the aforementioned sausage rolls to pasties, doughnuts, sandwiches and cups of tea.

Food retail is one of the most stable parts of the economy, even during tough times. And by selling its goods at low price points, this particular operator should be especially immune, right? You can pick up an all-butter croissant here for £1.25, for instance, which is half of what you’d pay at Starbucks (£2.75, if you’re interested!).

But even Greggs has struggled as consumers have felt the pinch. It’s not that sales have gone into freefall. Indeed, the company continues to outperform the broader food-to-go market. Company managed like-for-like sales rose 2.9% during Q4, latest financials show.

The problem is that the baker’s a mere shadow of the hot growth stock it once was. During the final quarter of 2024, corresponding sales increased 5.5%. The year before that growth was 9.4%.

The problem for Greggs is that it still commanded the premium valuation we usually associate with an exciting growth share. So as sales growth slowed the market slashed its rating, sending its share price lower.

Time to look up?

The question is, have Greggs shares finally bottomed out? Catching a falling knife, to use a common investing phrase can be an extremely hazardous business. And there’s no doubt this share faces big challenges that could see it continue to fall.

Economic conditions remain tough in the UK, with higher-than-normal inflation persisting, wage growth slowing and unemployment on the up. In this climate, the baker could struggle to get people through its doors. It also faces fierce competition, which combined with cost pressures are squeezing margins.

However, with Greggs shares now trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.8 times, it has a strong foundation for recovery in my view. Its princely long-term P/E ratio of 22-23 is a thing of the past.

Are Greggs shares a potential buy?

The baker will need to start showing strong operational progress to restore investor confidence and rise again. But there are a number of levers it can pull to make this happen, from pushing further into delivery and evening trading, to introducing more successful menu innovations and opening new stores in more profitable locations.

The good news is it’s already showing some signs of recovery. Q4 sales growth of 2.9% was weak by historical standards, sure. But it was far improved from the 1.5% rise printed in Q3. While risks remain, I think Greggs shares are worth consideration by investors seeking recovery stocks.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

What next for the Greggs share price after 2025 sales growth?

| Alan Oscroft

Investors got a bit ahead of themselves with enthusiasm for the Greggs share price in recent years. How does it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why value shares are outperforming growth stocks in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The smart money's expecting a rotation into value shares to continue over the next 12 months. But is this where…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 underdog with 7% dividend yield: could this turnaround play deliver big?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie spotlights a lesser-known FTSE 250 stock with a 7% dividend and potential long-term growth, highlighting early signs of…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Greggs shares just 1 month ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Greggs' shares just keep falling, despite the underlying business continuing to grow its sales. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 305 shares of this red hot UK financial stock that’s smashing Lloyds

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in Lloyds will be chuffed with the performance of the shares over the last year. However, they could have…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

What’s stopping Tesla stock from crashing?

| Christopher Ruane

Even as its car business struggles to maintain sales volumes, Tesla stock has been doing very well. Christopher Ruane is…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Is there really this much value left in Tesco’s near-£5 share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has surged to levels not seen in nearly 20 years, yet the retailer’s improving fundamentals suggest the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I turn a £20,000 investment into £12,959 a year in dividends with this superb FTSE 100 income share?

| Simon Watkins

This overlooked income share is building major momentum, with rising earnings, strong cash generation and dividend forecasts that could surprise…

Read more »