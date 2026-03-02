Motley Fool Premium
An 8.7% forecast dividend yield! 1 of the best FTSE income stocks to buy today?

This FTSE 100 financial sector gem’s soaring payouts make it one of the most overlooked stocks to buy for huge long-term income growth, in my view.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
FTSE 100 financial giant Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) remains one of my top stocks to buy for huge dividend income generation over time.

Its near-8% yield is already one of the highest in the top index — far above the market’s long‑running 3%-4% average.

But analysts’ consensus forecasts are that strong earnings growth in the coming years will drive its dividend yield even higher.

So how much can I make from the stock over the long term?

Where’s the growth coming from?

A risk to the firm’s earnings is any further surge in the cost of living. This could cause customers to cut back on their insurance coverage and investments. However, analysts project that its earnings will grow by an annual average of 19% over the medium term at least.

Legal & General’s results over the past year showcase the fundamental drivers that can keep earnings growing for years. Its full-year 2024 results showed reported 6% year-on-year growth in core operating profit to £1.62bn. Core operating earnings per share (EPS) also rose 6% to 20.23p.

These rises reflected the continued expansion of Legal & General’s Retirement Solutions arm. Demand for bulk annuities remains structurally strong as UK companies de-risk their pension schemes.

2024 also saw the firm generate £1.8bn of Solvency II capital and maintain a robust 232% coverage ratio. This underlines its huge financial resilience, given that the minimum industry standard ratio’s 100%. It also announced a £500m share buyback, underlining the balance‑sheet strength that supports future investment and earnings expansion.

Asset Management’s revenue rose 4% to £967m, despite lower average assets under management. The increase reflected a pivot toward higher‑margin products, seen in the increase in the average fee rate from seven basis points (bps) to 8bps.

This division looks well-positioned for further growth, supported by rising fee rates and demand for specialist fixed‑income strategies.

How much dividend income?

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that dividends will rise to 22.2p this year, 22.7p next year and 23.4p in 2028. These would generate respective dividend yields of 8.2%, 8.4%, and 8.7%, based on the current £2.70 share price.

So investors considering a £20,000 holding in the stock could make £27,589 in dividends after 10 years and £249,432after 30 years.

These numbers assume the forecast 8.7% yield as an average, although dividend yields can go down as well as up. They also factor in the dividends being reinvested back into the stock to harness the turbocharging power of dividend compounding.

By the end of the 30 years (the conclusion of a standard long-term investment cycle), the holding would be worth £269,432. And this would be paying a yearly income from dividends of £23,441!

My investment view

Legal & General’s potentially huge, long-term dividend income is why I bought the shares in the first place. Its combination of a high yield, strong capital generation and consistent earnings growth keeps it firmly on my list of stocks to buy for long-term income.

With dividends forecast to rise, the compounding potential remains one of the most compelling attractions for patient investors to consider, I think.

I also have my eye on other serious high-yield opportunities as well.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc.

