Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Want to retire sooner? Perhaps surprisingly, a stock market crash could help

Want to retire sooner? Perhaps surprisingly, a stock market crash could help

Stock market volatility can be scary. But it can also potentially help the savvy investor knock years off their retirement age. Here’s how.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall.

Image source: Getty Images

A lot of people dream of an early retirement. The stock market can help turn that dream into a reality.

That’s because putting money into shares can help build up a portfolio of shares to help fund retirement.

But something a lot of people don’t understand is that that doesn’t necessarily rely on a booming stock market. In fact, a correction or even a crash in the market can help speed the process up.

Lower prices can be scary but helpful

Let’s start by considering what a crash actually is.

Each day it’s open, the stock market quotes you (and everyone else) a price at which it’s willing to sell you a given share. It also quotes you a price at which it’s welling to buy the same share (or any others) from you.

But that’s just an opportunity – not an obligation.

That point’s crucial.

A crash can scare people because they look at their portfolio valuation and suddenly it’s much lower than it was even a few days before. But that’s only a paper loss. As there’s no obligation to sell, there’s no obligation to crystallise that loss.

But there is an opportunity – and potentially a lucrative one for those who want to retire early.

Quality on sale

That opportunity is buying into great businesses at a lower price than it’s normally possible to do.

That can push up dividend yield, as yield’s a function of both a company’s dividend per share and what you pay for that share.

I can illustrate this with a share I bought during the pandemic (and later sold): US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

With its scale, business efficiency, and worldwide footprint, I think there is a lot to like about ExxonMobil. Even at today’s share price, I see it as a share for long-term investors to consider.

But it was much cheaper a few years back.

ExxonMobil has raised its decade per share annually for many decades. Right now it yields 2.7%. That is below the FTSE 100 yield on this side of the pond, but by US standards it is well over double the current S&P 500 yield.

In 2020, though, the ExxonMobil share price was less than a quarter of where it stands today.

So, someone who bought then would now be yielding over 11%, versus the 2.7% yield on offer to today’s buyer.

That share price fall – and recovery – tells its own story.

A big risk back then was weak oil prices. ExxonMobil kept growing its dividend, but Shell and BP both cut theirs. Oil prices have since risen, but today’s geopolitical uncertainty means they’re still a risk. That could hurt ExxonMobil’s mammoth profitability.

Getting ready now for future opportunities

Buying a share at a lower price and so earning a much higher yield can help an investor hit their retirement goals years early.

Such opportunities don’t come around too often, though – and when they do, they mightn’t last long.

That’s why it can pay to prepare in advance.

Rather than waste time trying to time the next stock market crash, I’m updating my list of shares I’d like to buy if I can do so at an attractive enough price.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares double again in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares are developing a curious habit of doubling in value inside a year. Could they pull it off once…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Greggs shares outperform Nvidia in the coming 5 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Comparing the performance of Greggs shares and Nvidia stock in recent years is night and day. But what might happen…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 insanely cheap shares to consider buying today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves going shopping for cheap shares and picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that are potentially undervalued despite…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Retire early? I’ve just bought 2 new ‘moonshot’ growth stocks for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These growth stocks are extremely risky investments. However, taking a five-year view, Edward Sheldon sees enormous potential.

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much should a 40-year old put into an empty SIPP to aim for a million by 60?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the next 20 years, someone could turn a SIPP with nothing in it today into a seven-figure retirement pot.…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

The 1 question everybody holding Rolls-Royce shares should ask themselves today

| Harvey Jones

Every FTSE 100 investor is wondering where the Rolls-Royce share price goes next. But Harvey Jones highlights a different question…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Match the State Pension through buying dividend shares? Here’s what that might cost

| Christopher Ruane

If the State Pension seems like it might not go far enough, some forward planning today could potentially help ease…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Check out the worrying Tesco share price forecast

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones questions whether the Tesco share price can push higher from here. A quick look at broker predictions only…

Read more »