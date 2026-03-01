The shocking ISA balance needed for £2,000 a month passive income in 2050

Andrew Mackie demonstrates how disciplined, long-term investing can help an ISA grow to generate a passive income of £2,000 a month by 2050.

You might think generating £2,000 a month in passive income from a Stocks and Shares ISA by 2050 is just a dream. The pot will certainly need to be sizeable – but thanks to the power of compounding, it may be more achievable than you expect. So how big does your ISA really need to be?

Crunching the numbers

A £2,000 monthly passive income works out at £24,000 a year. Under the widely used 4% rule – which suggests withdrawing 4% annually gives a portfolio a strong chance of lasting 30 years or more – that implies a target pot of roughly £600,000.

That’s the goal.

But with 24 years to go until 2050, markets won’t move in a straight line. There will almost certainly be crashes, rallies, and long periods of uneven returns along the way.

So what might that journey actually look like?

The road to £600k

To see how realistic that target might be, I projected a range of possible market journeys between now and 2050.

In this example, an investor starts with £30,000 and adds just under £250,000 over the next 24 years. Returns average around 7% annually – but not in a straight line.

I built in two 20% stock market crashes: one early on and another midway through, each followed by uneven recoveries. Crucially, contributions continue throughout, dividends are reinvested, and compounding quietly gathers momentum in the background.

Chart generated by author

The darker central band shows the most common outcomes. The lighter areas reflect more extreme results.

Here’s a key takeaway: most outcomes cluster between £550,000 and £650,000 by 2050. Even with two major downturns, the £600,000 target sits comfortably in the middle of the most likely range.

A low-cost FTSE 100 index fund is one way to approach that goal, but even a small boost in returns compounds dramatically over 24 years. One stock I’m personally keeping an eye on is Asian insurance giant Prudential (LSE: PRU).

Prudential shares are strong right now

Prudential is the kind of under-the-radar stock most investors overlook, preferring UK-focused insurers with higher dividend yields. Yet over the past year, the shares are up around 60%, reflecting strong performance and long-term growth potential.

Insurance penetration in the company’s core Asian markets remains in the low single digits, with a protection gap estimated at over $100trn – providing decades of structural growth opportunities.

Its extensive distribution network, combining highly trained agents with partnerships at leading financial institutions, gives the business a clear competitive edge.

The company’s capital-light model aims to return more than $5bn to shareholders between 2024 and 2027 through dividends, share buybacks, and potential proceeds from its India Asset Management business. Meanwhile, new business profits and operating surplus have been steadily rising, with dividends expected to grow around 10% annually over the next few years.

Given its large exposure to China, Prudential faces meaningful risks. Ongoing US-China tensions, a potential slowdown from the country’s property market challenges, and currency fluctuations could all contribute to short-term profit volatility.

This is why maintaining a diversified portfolio across shares and sectors remains essential. Over time, a disciplined approach can help build a rising passive income stream – all tax free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.