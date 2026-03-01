Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT if the epic Lloyds share price surge is over and it said…

I asked ChatGPT if the epic Lloyds share price surge is over and it said…

After a brilliant run Harvey Jones is wondering if the Lloyds share price is running out of steam. Then he did a silly thing and asked ChatGPT for its view.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop

Image source: Getty Images

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price has surged since I bought the FTSE 100 bank in 2023. It’s up 42% over the last year. My total return is nudging 150%, including reinvested dividends. So I’m happy.

There’s no way I’m selling my shares. I hope to be holding them in 20 years’ time and using the dividends to fund my retirement. But after such a strong run, is the excitement set to cool?

Several other writers on The Motley Fool have the same concern, and I’m in two minds myself. So I decided to call in artificial intelligence to see whether it could help me make up my mind.

FTSE 100 slowdown ahead?

I’d never use ChatGPT to pick stocks. I wouldn’t trust it to source an accurate price-to-earnings ratio, frankly. But I thought it might reflect prevailing investor attitudes and briefed it on my concerns.

I told the chatbot that after such a strong run, Lloyds isn’t as cheap as it was. I bought at a big discount, with a P/E of around six and a price-to-book ratio of 0.4. The yield was roughly 5.5%.

Today, the price-to-earnings ratio has climbed to 15, and the P/B is around 1.2. The shares aren’t the bargain they were and the income has slipped too. The trailing dividend yield is now 3.6%. It’s not the bargain recovery play it was, in my view. So what did ChatGPT think?

Of course, it doesn’t think. It trawls and regurgitates. And in this case, spouted horrible investor jargon like “valuation expansion has done much of the heavy lifting” and that future returns are “more likely to track earnings growth than sentiment shifts”. Er, thanks.

It then threw my own brief back at me (another of its habits) warning: “The easy gains from re-rating may already be in the bag.”

On the positive side, AI pointed to recent upgraded guidance. Lloyds now expects return on tangible equity of more than 16% in 2026, up from more than 15%. “Sustained double-digit returns on equity provide a solid underpinning for dividends,” it concluded.

Don’t overdo the chatbots

I’ll stop there. The rest descended even deeper into generalities, with warnings that impairment charges could rise if the economy deteriorates. ChatGPT also regurgitated more of my original brief by pointing out that falling interest rates could compress net interest margins and slow profit momentum.

So what did I conclude? ChatGPT didn’t tell me to sell, which I wouldn’t have done anyway. It didn’t call Lloyds a screaming buy either. Basically, it sat on the fence. So here’s my view.

I’m delighted with my gains and plan to hold for the long haul. But I’m also realistic. The early recovery phase is probably over, and future returns will come from slow and steady compounding. But that’s okay. It’s what I bought it for in the first place. I’ll treat the recent surge as a short-term bonus, one of those cyclical flips investors get from time to time. Now I’ll just sit tight, reinvest my dividends and wait for the next one. I think Lloyds is still worth considering today, but on those terms.

As for ChatGPT, I’ll continue to use my own research, knowledge and instincts to pick stocks, rather than rely on a clever but ultimately limited form of tech.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

How to prepare for an S&P 500 crash

| Stephen Wright

A piece this week outlined the threat of an AI apocalypse for the US economy and the S&P 500. So…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 UK stocks: which should I buy in March?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has a shortlist of quality UK stocks that investors might want to consider buying in March, but one…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

A stock market crash is coming! Here’s what I’m doing

| James Beard

History suggests that a stock market crash will occur again although nobody knows when. James Beard explains how he’s preparing…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Prediction: these 2 growth stocks in my ISA will be AI winners

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights two quality growth stocks in his ISA that are benefitting from AI. But which one looks the…

Read more »

Housing development near Dunstable, UK
Investing Articles

Is this the FTSE 250 stock investors should think about buying in March?

| Stephen Wright

The latest reshuffle looks set to send Rightmove from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250. Is this the buying…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Down 22% in a month, is it time to consider putting this legend in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

James Beard says there’s always a place in his Stocks and Shares ISA for an oversold, beaten-down British icon. But…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

These 3 stocks are offering passive income of 7.1%. But is there a catch?

| James Beard

With a combined dividend yield of 7%+, James Beard’s found three stocks that could appeal to passive income hunters. But…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

What second income could you build up using a spare £300 per week?

| Christopher Ruane

What sort of second income from dividends could someone hope to earn if they invest £300 each week for a…

Read more »