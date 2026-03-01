Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest to earn £1,500 a month in passive income?

How much do you need to invest to earn £1,500 a month in passive income?

An 8% dividend yield could put investors on the fast track to earning passive income. But where can investors find these opportunities?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

There are lots of ways to try and turn excess cash into passive income. But the best ones produce streams of cash that grow by themselves over time.

Shares in companies that pay dividends are some of the best candidates for this. And investors might be surprised at what could be possible

Opportunities 

Right now the average cash savings account in the UK offers a return of around 2.5% a year. At that rate, it takes someone who puts aside £1,000 a month 37 years to make £1,500 a month.

Returns in the stock market are less certain, but the average return from the FTSE 100 over the last five years has been around 8%. That hasn’t all been dividends, but more on that later. 

At that rate, £1,000 a month turns into something generating £1,500 in monthly passive income after 10 years. And as well as being quicker, there’s something else that’s important. It doesn’t just take longer at a lower rate of return, you also have to put up more of your own money. At 2.5%, the amount you have to invest is £457,000, compared with £145,000 at 8%.

Dividend stocks

Some companies look to use their profits to generate future growth, while others return them to its owners (us) as dividends. And income investors naturally tend to prefer the latter.

It’s worth noting though, that there’s no free lunch for investors here. A firm retaining its cash naturally increases its intrinsic value in a way that paying it out to shareholders doesn’t. 

Over time, that creates upward pressure on the share price. The stock market isn’t always 100% efficient when it comes to pricing this in the short term, but it tends to show up sooner or later.

Nonetheless, companies that can keep generating cash and returning it to investors can be outstanding passive income investments. And there are even some offering 8% returns right now.

Real estate

NewRiver REIT‘s (LSE:NRR) a real estate investment trust that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties. And the stock currently comes with an 8.25% dividend yield

In terms of risks, one thing to keep an eye on is the firm’s debt. A major refinancing is coming in the next few years and higher interest rates could put pressure on profit margins. 

Importantly though, most of NewRiver REIT’s rental contracts are linked to inflation. And that means they’re also likely to increase over time without the firm needing to do anything.

I’m therefore expecting long-term rent increases to offset a short-term increase in debt costs. On that basis, I think the stock’s well worth considering at a 21% discount to the firm’s net asset value.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Out of favour

Everyone knows retail properties aren’t seeing the same kind of growth as data centres. But the downside is that data centre REITs like Equinix currently come with dividend yields below 3%.

That means they’re going to have to grow a lot to offset the difference between that and the 8.25% available from NewRiver. And that’s hard in a sector where cash is distributed, rather than retained.

The places to find the best returns are often where others aren’t looking. So I think building a diversified portfolio of stocks like NewRiver REIT might be the best way to earn passive income.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares double again in 2026?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares are developing a curious habit of doubling in value inside a year. Could they pull it off once…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Could Greggs shares outperform Nvidia in the coming 5 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Comparing the performance of Greggs shares and Nvidia stock in recent years is night and day. But what might happen…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 insanely cheap shares to consider buying today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves going shopping for cheap shares and picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that are potentially undervalued despite…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Retire early? I’ve just bought 2 new ‘moonshot’ growth stocks for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These growth stocks are extremely risky investments. However, taking a five-year view, Edward Sheldon sees enormous potential.

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

How much should a 40-year old put into an empty SIPP to aim for a million by 60?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the next 20 years, someone could turn a SIPP with nothing in it today into a seven-figure retirement pot.…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

The 1 question everybody holding Rolls-Royce shares should ask themselves today

| Harvey Jones

Every FTSE 100 investor is wondering where the Rolls-Royce share price goes next. But Harvey Jones highlights a different question…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Match the State Pension through buying dividend shares? Here’s what that might cost

| Christopher Ruane

If the State Pension seems like it might not go far enough, some forward planning today could potentially help ease…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Check out the worrying Tesco share price forecast

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones questions whether the Tesco share price can push higher from here. A quick look at broker predictions only…

Read more »