As the ISA deadline looms I asked ChatGPT if it's better to invest in a SIPP instead and it said…

ISA season may be in full swing but Harvey Jones wonders if it’s more rewarding to invest in a SIPP. So he asked AI to weigh up the pros and cons.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Investors are racing to stuff money into a Stocks and Shares ISA before the 5 April deadline, but is a Self-Invested Personal Pension — or SIPP — actually a better option?

ISAs may be a brilliant tax-free wrapper but SIPPs have big attractions too, and often get overlooked in the seasonal rush. So I asked ChatGPT to weigh up their respective merits.

Tax breaks compared

The chatbot said the ISA is “wonderfully simple”, as investments grow free of tax and withdrawals are tax-free too. There’s flexibility to dip in when needed, too. However, a SIPP offers valuable upfront tax relief on contributions. For a basic-rate taxpayer, every £80 invested is topped up to £100. Higher-rate taxpayers can claim even more back on their tax return, it noted.

The catch is access, AI continued. “Pension money is locked away until at least age 55 rising to 57 from 2028. That makes it brilliant for retirement, less so for medium-term plans.”

ChatGPT then ducked the question by saying the choice ultimately “depends on individual investor’s time horizon, tax position and flexibility needs”. Not exactly earth-shattering, but not exactly wrong either.

My own take is that the two wrappers complement each other rather than compete. Someone with a bulging Stocks and Shares ISA but modest pension might decide to rebalance (and vice versa). An investor with a large lump sum to invest, such as an inheritance or bonus, may favour the SIPP, to take advantage of the £60,000 pensions annual allowance.

Once the wrapper’s sorted, the real work begins: picking stocks to go inside it. I wouldn’t dream of asking ChatGPT to do that for me, it’s erratic, makes mistakes and simply trawls secondhand stuff from the web. This requires human intelligence, rather than the artificial variety. Investors must use their own, rather than rely on a chatbot.

BAE Systems shares are flying high

BAE Systems (LSE: BA) is one of the best performers in my own SIPP. The FTSE 100 defence giant has surged 50% over one year and 335% over five. I’m usually wary of stocks after such a run. BAE Systems trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of about 28, so it isn’t cheap. The slightest earnings miss, contract delay or negative procurement decision could knock confidence.

Yet given events in Ukraine and the Middle East, it’s hard to ignore. BAE’s 2025 results reflected the fact that sadly, we’re seeing a new global arms race. Its underlying operating profit climbed 12% to £3.32bn, beating expectations. Sales rose 10% to £30.7bn and the order backlog hit a record £83.6bn.

While free cash flow dipped 14% to £2.16bn the board still managed to cut net debt 22% to £3.84bn. 2026 looks promising too. Profits are expected to grow 9% to 10%, with sales up 7% to 9%.

If global tensions ease as we hope they do, spending could cool. European governments may struggle to fund ambitious defence pledges. Even so, I think BAE Systems is worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio. It would sit just as well in a SIPP as an ISA. And with the FTSE 100 hitting new highs, I can see plenty more high-flying stocks to consider too.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

