Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Urgent! there’s not much ISA time left to boost our passive income plans

Urgent! there’s not much ISA time left to boost our passive income plans

It’s never too early to make sure we’re not missing out on the chance to build the best passive income we can from our tax-free ISA strategy.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Hands up if you think a Stocks and Shares ISA is brilliant for building up a tax-free passive income… is that everyone? What about those who make the most they can of each year’s limit? And never leave things until the last minute?

My hand stayed down for those two. Even if we don’t do the best we can this year, there’s another £20,000 allowance coming soon, right?

But if we don’t make the most of our opportunities today, we could forfeit some serious gains down the line. Let’s look at the difference it might make.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

ISA shortfall

Suppose we can invest the full £20,000 ISA amount every year. And then achieve an average return of 6.9% a year. That’s the average annual return from the FTSE 100 over 20 years, so it seems reasonable.

Do that every year, and it could grow to as much as £841,000 in 20 years. That’s £400,000 in, and £841,000 out at the end — and no tax to pay.

What if we could do that, but don’t get round to it? Maybe £5,000 below the maximum? We could end with a bit less than £631,000. That’s a whopping £210,000 short, through investing a total of £100,000 less.

Life has to be a balance. And I don’t want to live like a pauper to squirrel away every last penny I can. But money not invested in an ISA today could mean more than twice the amount lost from our 20-year gains. Do I want to buy a £10,000 car (or whatever) today and sacrifice £21,000 off my pension fund later? That would make me think differently.

We all have to tailor our investments to our financial means — I don’t have £20,000 each year to invest, for example. But seeing the difference a bit extra can make can inspire us to better results.

A starter stock?

I always think an ISA investor just starting out should consider an investment trust first. City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY), for example, has performed quite nicely over the past five years.

But there are two bigger attractions for me. The rise means the dividend yield has fallen a bit, though we’re still looking at an attractive 3.7% forecast. In the recent past it’s been up around 5%, or so. But more importantly, the dividend’s grown for 59 years in a row. A progressive dividend can be more valuable than a less-dependable high yield.

City of London also offers diversification, as shareholders’ money is spread across a wide range of stocks — with the top 10 all big FTSE 100 companies. I rate diversification as the number-one investing priority, especially for those starting out. Being burned at the outset could put us off for life.

Eyes on the future

There are no guarantees. And this trust could take a tumble if that run of dividend rises falters. But a diversified investment of this kind has to improve our long-term passive income odds.

So make the most of our ISA opportunities, diversify, and go for the long term. That’s my strategy.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

These British dividend stocks have been flying in 2026. I think there could be more to come!

| Paul Summers

If you think dividend stocks are boring, think again. Paul Summers looks at three FTSE 100 giants whose share prices…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50%! 1 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth share to consider buying instead of Rolls-Royce

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a growth share that has had a very bumpy five years but may finally be pointing in…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the timeline, approach and some risks of using the annual ISA contribution limit to build passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% with a P/E of just 6.6! Should I buy even more of this stupidly cheap value stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this value stock has more recovery potential than any other blue-chip. So why isn't it flying with…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Diageo: 5 reasons why a FTSE 100 turnaround is still possible

| Ben McPoland

Diageo gave investors an all-too-familiar fright this week. So, why does this writer think things could improve in future for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of 13 and 4.3% dividend yield, should I consider buying Greggs shares now?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a fresh look at the battered FTSE 250 baker. Is now the time to finally load up…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

After making a fortune on Tesla, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into this ‘mini-SpaceX’ growth stock

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland was intrigued to learn this well-known institutional investor has been loading up on a little-known growth stock recently.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m aiming for a million in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The best way to aim for a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA is by slow and steady progress…

Read more »