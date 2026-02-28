Target a £15,000 passive income with just £7 a day in a £10k ISA

With a decent lump sum and small daily contributions in an ISA, Mark Hartley outlines a route to earn a lucrative passive income from dividends.

If you’re thinking about passive income for retirement, dividend share investing in an ISA is a popular option. With some patience, planning, and careful stock picking, it’s possible to build a lucrative cash stream over time.

It’s like planting a tree: initially, growth’s slow, but once it’s grown, it bears fruit every year.

What to look for long term

It’s good to stick to companies with a solid history of paying dividends, ideally 20+ years without a cut — that shows they handle tough times.

Check the payout ratio (under 80% is safer) and cash coverage ideally over 100%. This shows they can afford to pay dividends from profits, not debt.

Strong balance sheets matter too, with manageable debt and current assets covering liabilities. Profitable firms with net margins above 10% and ROE over 15% are more likely to keep raising payouts.

Also, don’t forget inflation — the dividend should be growing 3%-5% a year to keep pace.

Smart ways to invest

To reduce risk, diversification is key. By spreading investments over 10-20 stocks from different sectors, the chance of a large loss in one area is greatly reduced.

To maximise returns, many Britons invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA. This allows investments of up to £20,000 a year tax-free for UK residents. Over a 20-30-year period, the savings can make a huge difference.

Lastly, by reinvesting dividends, the compounding effect can supercharge portfolio growth.

Calculating returns

Considering a £10,000 investment today with a 6% yield would initially return £600 a year.

Reinvesting and assuming 3% dividend growth plus a 2% share price rise, after 30 years it could grow to £85,000, paying out £3,760 yearly (about £313 a month). Okay, that’s not much, but adding as little as £7 a day, the investment would balloon to £344,221, paying £15,132 a year in passive income.

A good dividend stock example

Commercial flooring specialist James Halstead (LSE: JHD) may not sound like a big money spinner but its products are widely used. Think hospitals, shops, factories — anywhere that needs hardwearing flooring.

The yield currently sits around 6.5% with a slightly high 90% payout ratio but sufficient cash coverage of 1.32 times. Last year, it increased its dividend by 3.35%, to 8.8p per share. Most importantly, it has a 39-year-long track record of payments — that’s what retirement investors want to see.

Last year, revenue slipped 4.7% to £262m amid weak Europe and Australia demand, but profit before tax only dipped 1.9% to £55.1m. This exhibits strong efficiency, with net margins at 15.5% and return on equity (ROE) at 22.3%.

Still, there’s always a risk from a housing slowdown and the subsequent construction slump. When money is tight, clients often turn to lower-cost competitors, so any economic slowdown adds to this.

For now, the shares look fairly priced, trading around 133p, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13. Plus, the balance sheet looks healthy, with a ratio of 2.22 showing current assets easily cover liabilities.

Why it’s appealing for UK investors

When it comes to sustainable, inflation-beating income, James Halstead fits the bill – reliable payouts, well-covered liabilities and a wide moat in the durable flooring business.

But it’s not the only dividend stock worth considering today – lately, I’ve identified several appealing options with similar characteristics.