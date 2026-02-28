Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Mark your March diaries with these key dates for red-hot UK dividend shares

Mark your March diaries with these key dates for red-hot UK dividend shares

Never mind those high-flying AI stocks making investors nervous, I’m eyeing these dividend shares as long-term cash cows.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

March brings full-year results from high-yield UK dividend shares. And it’s not just popular FTSE 100 stocks making the headlines. No, some smaller companies might have passed under an investor’s radar. And I’m seeing some very nice yields.

OSB Group (LSE: OSB) has results due on 5 March. Shareholders in the UK’s big banks might look at Bank of England base rate cuts with trepidation. That’s because they could have a significant impact on their net interest margins and therefore profits.

Strength in agility

OSB is a specialist mortgage lender, and describes itself as “primarily focused on carefully selected sub-segments of the mortgage market such as Buy to Let, Residential, complex commercial and semi-commercial, development finance, bridging and asset finance“.

By being so focused, it can maximise efficiency. It showed in the bank’s first-half results in June, which included a 40.3% cost-to-income ratio. By comparison, Lloyds‘ equivalent was up at 58.6% at the last count.

The smaller and less capital-intense nature of a lender like OSB can also be a weakness. It’s more likely to suffer more during a downturn, as the UK’s challenger banks more recently did.

But there’s an expected 5.6% dividend yield, with analysts predicting progressive annual rises. This could be a good time to consider putting a bit of ISA cash into OSB.

Recovery building steam

The underlying business at ITV (LSE: ITV) looks like it’s getting back on track — though the shares haven’t followed yet. Analysts expect rising earnings and dividends in the next few years. It all starts from 2025 results, also due on 5 March.

In a Q3 trading update in November, ITV told us its “performance for the 9 months to the end of September was better than market expectations“. CEO Carolyn McCall also spoke of “a good performance in a tough advertising market,” telling us “both our businesses are performing well, reflecting the significant transformation we have delivered.”

Looking forward, she said: “We continue to expect to outperform the broadcast advertising market in Q4, and have a strong programme slate for Q4 and into 2026, including the men’s 2026 Football World Cup.

The advertising market is a fickle one, so there’s always going to be strong competition in that part of ITV’s business. Broadcast content is so often seasonal too. This year there’s the World Cup, but future events coverage is a big unknown.

Still, even with those uncertainties, a 6.2% forecast dividend yield has to make ITV another worth considering for long-term income investors.

Other dates to watch

Investors looking for more dividend shares to consider could do well to keep their eyes open for results from Aberdeen. Due on 2 March, there’s a 6.8% yield on the cards.

Then on 12 March and 16 March respectively, we’ll have the latest from FTSE 100 giants M&G and Phoenix Group Holdings. Forecasts suggest a 6.3% yield from M&G, and 7.1% from Phoenix.

All of these stocks are on my dividend candidates list for 2026.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

These British dividend stocks have been flying in 2026. I think there could be more to come!

| Paul Summers

If you think dividend stocks are boring, think again. Paul Summers looks at three FTSE 100 giants whose share prices…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50%! 1 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth share to consider buying instead of Rolls-Royce

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a growth share that has had a very bumpy five years but may finally be pointing in…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the timeline, approach and some risks of using the annual ISA contribution limit to build passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% with a P/E of just 6.6! Should I buy even more of this stupidly cheap value stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this value stock has more recovery potential than any other blue-chip. So why isn't it flying with…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Diageo: 5 reasons why a FTSE 100 turnaround is still possible

| Ben McPoland

Diageo gave investors an all-too-familiar fright this week. So, why does this writer think things could improve in future for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of 13 and 4.3% dividend yield, should I consider buying Greggs shares now?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a fresh look at the battered FTSE 250 baker. Is now the time to finally load up…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

After making a fortune on Tesla, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into this ‘mini-SpaceX’ growth stock

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland was intrigued to learn this well-known institutional investor has been loading up on a little-known growth stock recently.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m aiming for a million in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The best way to aim for a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA is by slow and steady progress…

Read more »