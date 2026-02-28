Ken Hall looks at how investors can size a Stocks and Shares ISA appropriately for £500 a month of passive income, and some of the key factors to consider.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much do I need in an ISA to earn £500 a month in passive income?

Passive income can feel like a distant dream for some, but the path to £500 a month from a Stocks and Shares ISA has a surprisingly straightforward starting point: the dividend yield.

That £500-a-month income target equals £6,000 a year, tax-free inside the ISA wrapper. But what size portfolio would it take to get there without relying on heroics?

How big a pot is needed for £500 a month?

The maths is simple, even if the investing journey isn’t. A portfolio with a yield of 4% would need roughly £150,000 to generate £6,000 a year. At 5%, the pot drops to around £120,000. At a more conservative 3%, it rises to about £200,000.

The tricky bit is that higher yields are rarely ‘free money’. When share prices are strong, yields are often lower as profits are reinvested in the company’s growth.

When yields look generous, the market can be signalling uncertainty about profits, cash generation, or the durability of the dividend. That’s why a dependable payout can matter more than a headline percentage.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

What’s happening with NatWest shares?

I’m watching NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) after its recent annual results release for the year ending 31 December 2025.

The numbers included a proposed final dividend of 23p per share, meaning a total of 32.5p for the year. That’s a 51% increase on 2024’s distribution. That came after the bank beat consensus estimates and posted a 24% jump in operating profit to £7.71bn.

In the days after those results, the share price has been choppy. As I write on 26 February, the stock is trading at £6.16 and is still shy of its 52-week high of £7.05.

Banks are typically judged on earnings and book value. On that basis, NatWest looks modestly priced: a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 and a 5.3% dividend yield. NatWest’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio is sitting at 1.1, which is lower than key banking peers including HSBC and Lloyds.

I think those metrics are worth a closer look for investors seeking to build a passive income. That’s despite some key risks including high regulatory scrutiny and sensitivity to interest rate changes and the health of the economy.

Building a financial future

I find it helps to remember that most passive incomes are built gradually. Regular contributions, reinvesting dividends, and avoiding the temptation to chase the biggest yields can do a lot of the heavy lifting.

Of course, returns aren’t guaranteed and dividends can be cut, especially in tougher economic periods. But with a diversified mix of reliable dividend payers and steady investment, investors can improve the odds of building an income stream that’s resilient enough to last.

In the end, a £500 per month passive income is less about finding a silver bullet and more about sticking with a repeatable plan. From there, let the magic of compounding do its thing.