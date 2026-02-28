Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Get set for a bloody stock market crash in March

Get set for a bloody stock market crash in March

The FTSE 100 is flying towards 11,000 but Harvey Jones is wondering whether it’s all going to end in a violent stock market crash in the month ahead.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

It feels faintly ridiculous to talk about a stock market crash right now. February was a storming month for the FTSE 100, which finished 6.6% higher. The index seemed to take an age to break through 9,000, then 10,000. Suddenly it’s within touching distance of 11,000. So why am I worrying about everything going wrong?

Today’s world doesn’t scream stability. War still rages in Ukraine. China is flexing its muscles. The US is projecting power in the Middle East. Western economies are sluggish and voters are drawn to political extremes.

Then there’s artificial intelligence — the great unknown. Will it deliver the productivity boom investors expect? Or will it destroy swathes of jobs and prove the biggest capital sink in history?

A brilliant month for the FTSE 100

AI uncertainty is unsettling sector after sector. In February, it was the turn of UK data and analytics stocks such as RELX, Sage, and London Stock Exchange Group. Traditionally seen as some of the safest and best UK growth stocks of all, they’ve been all over the place in recent weeks.

Which makes the FTSE 100’s recent strength all the more curious. Perhaps investors are rotating away from pricey US tech into old school dividend heroes. That suits me. My SIPP is full of them. Or perhaps this is what late-cycle markets look like. One last burst of exuberance before reality bites. That won’t suit me as much.

There are always reasons to predict a crash. At the same time, there are always reasons for markets to grind higher. And they do, most of the time. Investors who sit in cash waiting for the perfect moment usually miss out. Alarmists have been forecasting an imminent collapse for yonks. In that time, patient investors have built serious wealth.

I have my strategy all ready, in case we do get a crash. I buy stocks for the long term, and won’t sell any of them. But I always keep a little cash to hand and will use that to buy Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares.

Barclays shares look good value to me

The FTSE 100 bank has been top of my shopping list for weeks. The only thing stopping me piling in today is its recent run. The shares are up 52% over one year and 185% over two. That’s tremendous, but the bank would have to go flat out to maintain that momentum.

Full-year results on 10 February were strong. Pre-tax profit rose 13% to £9.1bn, prompting management to lift performance targets. The bank also announced a fresh £1bn share buyback and plans to return £15bn to shareholders over the next two years.

If a broader sell-off dragged Barclays down with everything else, I’d be delighted to top up at a discount. That said, the valuation isn’t demanding today. The shares trade on just 10.8 times earnings.

So are we heading for a brutal stock market crash in March? I don’t know. Nobody does. But whether markets surge, stall, or stumble, I plan to keep investing. Short-term volatility is the price investors pay for the superior long-term rewards equities offer. Crash or no crash, Barclays still looks worth considering to me. And there are several more FTSE 100 stocks I’m keen to buy in March too

Harvey Jones has positions in London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, RELX, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

These British dividend stocks have been flying in 2026. I think there could be more to come!

| Paul Summers

If you think dividend stocks are boring, think again. Paul Summers looks at three FTSE 100 giants whose share prices…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50%! 1 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth share to consider buying instead of Rolls-Royce

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a growth share that has had a very bumpy five years but may finally be pointing in…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the timeline, approach and some risks of using the annual ISA contribution limit to build passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% with a P/E of just 6.6! Should I buy even more of this stupidly cheap value stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this value stock has more recovery potential than any other blue-chip. So why isn't it flying with…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Diageo: 5 reasons why a FTSE 100 turnaround is still possible

| Ben McPoland

Diageo gave investors an all-too-familiar fright this week. So, why does this writer think things could improve in future for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of 13 and 4.3% dividend yield, should I consider buying Greggs shares now?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a fresh look at the battered FTSE 250 baker. Is now the time to finally load up…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

After making a fortune on Tesla, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into this ‘mini-SpaceX’ growth stock

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland was intrigued to learn this well-known institutional investor has been loading up on a little-known growth stock recently.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m aiming for a million in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The best way to aim for a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA is by slow and steady progress…

Read more »