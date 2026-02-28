Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Can these 2 fast-recovering FTSE 100 turnaround stocks do it again in March?

Can these 2 fast-recovering FTSE 100 turnaround stocks do it again in March?

Harvey Jones runs the rule over two FTSE 100 stocks in a beaten-down sector that’s starting to show signs of life. Can they build some serious momentum?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.

Image source: Getty Images

February has been a bumper month for the FTSE 100, which is now just shy of the 11,000 mark for the first time in history. Loads of stocks climbed, but two in particular caught my eye. Both are in the housebuilding sector, which has been battered since Brexit a decade ago. Is it finally ready to come good?

Housebuilders have suffered from the cost-of-living crisis, the soaring cost of labour and materials, higher mortgage rates, buyer affordability issues, and the end of the government’s Help to Buy scheme.

I’ve always felt the sector would recover once interest rates began to slide. That seems to be happening, and analysts now expect a further 0.25% cut to 3.5% at the Bank of England meeting on 19 March.

Berkeley Group shares are up

I’ve already positioned myself for the sector revival buy adding FTSE 250-listed Taylor Wimpey to my SIPP, but two FTSE 100 housebuilders also tempt me: Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE: BKG) and Persimmon (LSE: PSN). Both climbed in lockstep in February, rising around 7.5%.

Over 12 months, Berkeley is up a 17.5% and Persimmon 30%. Five-year performance figures show the scale of the troubles they’ve seen though. Berkeley is up just 7% in that time, Persimmon is down more than 40%.

High-end London-focused builder Berkeley got a boost on 4 February when JPMorgan upgraded it from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from 4,700p to 5,000p. Today, the shares trade at 4,344p. So that would mark a 15% rise if that target is met.

JPMorgan cited improving trends in Berkeley’s core business and said the shares look cheap on a 40% discount. It compares with 31% for the sector.

Berkeley also looks cheap judging by a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.7, although the trailing dividend yield underwhelms at just 1%. My Taylor Wimpey shares yield a fabulous 8.2%. Just saying.

There’s still some way to go though. Berkeley’s half-year results in December showed pre-tax profits down 7.7% to £254m, with selling prices falling too. London’s growing undersupply and rising affordability should boost the business over time.

Persimmon looks robust but pricey

Persimmon is pricier, with a P/E of 16.5, but offers a yield of almost 4%. Full-year results, published in January, showed earnings at the top of guidance after a 12% rise in completions to 11,905 homes. That’s higher than anticipated. The board expects underlying pre-tax profit of £415 to £440m and highlighted a “robust order book” for 2026.

Yet it is wary, warning that it’s “not expecting any material improvement in market conditions this year”. I’ll echo that. The UK economy remains fragile, unemployment is rising, and the government is falling short of its ambitious housebuilding targets.

I’d love to say that housebuilding stocks are primed for a boom, but my experience with holding Taylor Wimpey has made me cautious. Both Berkeley and Persimmon are picking up momentum, but the path ahead isn’t smooth. However, I’d rather buy before the recovery than afterwards, and I think both are worth considering today with a long-term view. Income-focused investors might want to check out Taylor Wimpey instead. It rose more than 7% in February too.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Persimmon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

These British dividend stocks have been flying in 2026. I think there could be more to come!

| Paul Summers

If you think dividend stocks are boring, think again. Paul Summers looks at three FTSE 100 giants whose share prices…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50%! 1 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth share to consider buying instead of Rolls-Royce

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a growth share that has had a very bumpy five years but may finally be pointing in…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the timeline, approach and some risks of using the annual ISA contribution limit to build passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 50% with a P/E of just 6.6! Should I buy even more of this stupidly cheap value stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons this value stock has more recovery potential than any other blue-chip. So why isn't it flying with…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Diageo: 5 reasons why a FTSE 100 turnaround is still possible

| Ben McPoland

Diageo gave investors an all-too-familiar fright this week. So, why does this writer think things could improve in future for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

With a P/E of 13 and 4.3% dividend yield, should I consider buying Greggs shares now?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers takes a fresh look at the battered FTSE 250 baker. Is now the time to finally load up…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

After making a fortune on Tesla, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into this ‘mini-SpaceX’ growth stock

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland was intrigued to learn this well-known institutional investor has been loading up on a little-known growth stock recently.

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m aiming for a million in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

The best way to aim for a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA is by slow and steady progress…

Read more »