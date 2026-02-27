Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares at a critical turning point following full-year 2025 results. What now?

Rolls-Royce shares at a critical turning point following full-year 2025 results. What now?

Our writer considers the investment case for Rolls-Royce shares after they soar following the market’s reaction to its latest full-year 2025 results.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Yesterday (26 February), Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares jumped 8% following the publication of its full-year 2025 results. Investors are likely wondering whether the latest numbers justify the huge run in the share price over the past year.

Rolls has been in full ‘comeback mode’ since the pandemic, and these 2025 figures underline that story. After delivering £2.5bn of underlying operating profit and £2.4bn of free cash flow in 2024, the company was already guiding high in 2025. As such, the market was primed for a big jump.

Yesterday’s update confirmed higher revenue across all divisions, a 38% rise in underlying operating profit and earnings per share (EPS) up 46%.

Alongside that, management unveiled a new £2.5bn share buyback, building on the £1bn programme they kicked off in 2024. That’s a clear sign they now see Rolls as a cash-generating machine rather than a rescue job.

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

What’s driving the business?

Three big engines are powering this turnaround (pun intended). Civil Aerospace continues to benefit from more long-haul flights, with large engine flying hours already above 2019 levels and airlines like IndiGo and Malaysia Airlines ordering new Rolls-powered planes.

Defence is busy too, helped by projects like the Global Combat Air Programme and exports of Eurofighter Typhoon jets. And Power Systems is riding the boom in data centres and backup power, where demand for high-end generators remains strong.

All of this is flowing through to the bottom line. Net debt has been turned into a net cash position, free cash flow has more than doubled since 2023, and returns on capital have marched higher. Dividends are back, but still modest at 9.5p a share. This gives a yield of roughly 0.54% at today’s price, with most of the reward coming via growth and buybacks rather than income.

Is it still an appealing buy?

Here’s the tricky bit for a UK investor: the share price has already gone vertical. It’s up more than 120% in a year and trades on a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) close to 20. That’s surprisingly low, suggesting it’s only slightly undervalued at current levels. Still, expectations for further profit and EPS growth into 2026 are likely baked into today’s valuation. So it must keep beating a pretty high bar.

The main risks are clear: any slowdown in air travel, delays to defence programmes, or weaker data centre spending could hit future profits. On top of that, any unexpected supply chain or cost issues could squeeze margins.

For someone who already owns the shares, these results may strengthen the case for holding. For new buyers, though, Rolls-Royce now looks like a high-quality (but high‑expectation) growth story. Still worth considering, but no longer the bargain it was – and definitely one where you need to be comfortable with potentially volatility.

For investors seeking the next big growth story, there’s several lesser-known names on the FTSE 100 that currently look undervalued. But in today’s economic landscape, factors change rapidly — so it’s more critical than ever to keep a close eye on developments.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

What next for International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) shares after record 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

A strong set of 2025 figures has helped cement an impressive recovery for IAG shares. But we had a worrying…

Read more »

British Airways cabin crew with mobile device
Investing Articles

IAG’s share price slumps 6% despite record profits! What the heck’s going on?

| Royston Wild

IAG's share price has fallen despite announced forecast-beating profits for 2025. Why's this happened? And could it be a dip-buying…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

See what £15k invested in BT shares just 1 month ago is worth now

| Harvey Jones

February was a great month for BT shares, which continued to baffle Harvey Jones by generating a brilliant return. Why…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Meet the ‘Nvidia of the FTSE 100’

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has skyrocketed since ChatGPT was released into the wild back in November 2022. Yet this remarkable FTSE stock…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

After yesterday’s results, is Rolls-Royce a stock to buy now?

| James Beard

The reaction of investors to Rolls-Royce’s 2025 results suggests many still see it as a stock to buy. Are they…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock due a correction?

| Stephen Wright

Could the company’s plans to keep spending big as its revenues stall and earnings decline lead to the collapse of…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

How much income could £40k in a Stocks and Shares ISA generate in 2040?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors build wealth and generate a brilliant…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £500 income?

| Royston Wild

Looking to create a money-printing Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild explains why you may have a better chance than…

Read more »