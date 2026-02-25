Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 dividend gems tipped to outpace Rolls-Royce on the UK stock market in 2026

3 dividend gems tipped to outpace Rolls-Royce on the UK stock market in 2026

After years of parabolic growth, stock market analysts are bearish about Rolls-Royce. Our writer identifies three FTSE 100 stocks forecast to beat it this year.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no denying that Rolls-Royce had one of the most spectacular runs on the UK stock market the past two years. But now with an eye-wateringly high price, analyst’s expect little-to-no growth from the shares in the coming 12 months.

So here are three other stocks to consider with far higher growth forecasts. And not only that – they each pay a meaty dividend to boot!

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

ICG

ICG‘s (LSE: ICG) a specialist lender and asset manager, helping big investors put money into private credit and infrastructure deals. That means it earns steady fees, plus extra income when investments do well. With a near-5% yield backed by growing profits and assets under management, it looks appealing for both income and capital growth.

The best part? It boasts a huge (31-year-long) track record of uninterrupted dividend payments.

A key growth driver is that pension funds and insurers are still shifting money from bonds into private credit, which suits ICG’s operations. On the flip side, a nasty recession or credit crunch could hit deal-making and increase defaults, putting pressure on earnings and dividends.

Still, for patient investors comfortable with potential market volatility, I think it’s worth a serious look.

Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow‘s (LSE: BTRW) a housebuilding giant formed from the Barratt Developments and Redrow amalgamation, giving it huge coverage across the UK. It has an attractive 4.5% yield and stands to benefit if mortgage rates keep easing and buyer confidence continues to recover.

The long-term demand for family homes coupled with government pressure to increase housing supply supports the growth narrative.

Still, property’s a cyclical business. If the UK slips back into a downturn, sales and profits (along with dividends) could suffer. Build-cost inflation, planning delays, and any change to housing policy are extra headaches.

For investors ready to hold through a cycle with a fews ups and downs, it could be an opportunity to harness a gradual housing recovery with income on top.

DCC

DCC‘s (LSE: DCC) a diversified distributor, mainly in energy (like LPG and fuel), but also healthcare and technology products. Think of it as the middleman keeping lots of everyday services running, which helps smooth profits over time.

Like ICG, it boasts a 31-year payment history, with many years of steady increases and a 4% yield that’s well-covered by cash flow. There’s moderate growth potential from acquisitions and the shift into cleaner energy solutions, such as renewables-linked services.

On the risk front, demand for traditional fuels will slowly fall as the world decarbonises, so management has to keep up with innovative new business ideas. If you like dependable, boring-in-a-good-way companies and can live with some acquisition risk, DCC looks a sensible candidate to consider for a long-term UK income portfolio.

Looking beyond headlines

ICG, Barrett Redrow and DCC are three lesser-known FTSE 100 stocks that seldom make headlines. But they’re just the kind of dull companies that can quietly compound inside a retirement-focused ISA.

Spectacular comeback stories like Rolls-Royce might dominate headlines for short periods, but in the long-run, the tortoise here wins the race. For investors with a 20-30-year outlook, reliable (and reinvested) dividends can make all the difference.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Diageo shares plunge another 7% on grim results – buying opportunity or value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares are falling yet again as 2026 interims disappoint investors this morning. But Harvey Jones wonders if we're finally…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

2 stocks to consider buying that outperformed during the last stock market crash

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the performance of two stocks during the 2020 market rout and explains why they both could be…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

There’s a ‘historical’ buying opportunity in this S&P 500 stock, according to a top Wall Street analyst

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 software stock has been absolutely hammered. And a leading Wall Street technology analyst now sees a golden…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could AI end up tanking Tesla stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

At first glance, Tesla stock appears to be a beneficiary of the AI revolution. However, digging deeper, things get a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 index has gone into overdrive over the past two years. What's going on? And is the blue-chip…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Growth Shares

2 red-hot FTSE 100 stocks that could outperform Rolls-Royce this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of FTSE 100 firms that he believes have better growth prospects right now than…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Be ready for a savage stock market crash

| Ben McPoland

An AI thought experiment has sent shockwaves through the stock market. How worried should we all be by this doomsday…

Read more »

A multiracial family of four, a mother, father and their two little boys on a staycation in the city of Newcastle on a sunny winters day
Investing Articles

How much passive income does the FTSE 250 offer?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how much passive income potential there is in the FTSE 250 index, as well as highlighting an…

Read more »