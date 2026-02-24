Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Missing out on the AI boom but worried about valuations? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

Missing out on the AI boom but worried about valuations? I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach!

Amid ongoing AI excitement — and fear — in the market, our writer is looking back to a previous frenzy and learning from the career of Warren Buffett.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I do not know whether we are in a bubble or not. What I do know is that some AI stock valuations seem very hard to justify as far as I am concerned. Still, could that caution mean I’m missing out on some potentially brilliant shares? As I try to resolve this conundrum, I am taking some cues from legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

We’ve been here before

The current market environment reminds me in some ways of the peak of the dotcom bubble in early 2000.

Some shares had been soaring. Simply adding an internet domain to your company name could send the valuation soaring.

As shares rose, many commentators said that Warren Buffett – who was not participating in the feeding frenzy – had lost his touch.

Fast-forward just a few months: the market crashed and some hot dotcom stocks went to zero. Buffett was unconcerned, as he had not participated in the buying boom.

Principles-based investing

That was not because he saw no potential in the internet. Indeed, in his 2001 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, he referred to steady growth in internet business at one of the company’s insurance operations.

It was because Buffett was using a few core principles when investing.

One is to stick to areas you know. Buffett continued to shun tech stocks for years after the dotcom crash simply because he claimed not to know enough to understand them.

The Buffett approach involves buying into a great company at an attractive price. A company with no business plan but a fancy new name has not proven itself to be a great business.

Unlike some market participants in 2000, Warren Buffett remained level-headed enough to see that.

Taking the long view

But what if there are some winners from the AI boom and staying out of the market means I miss them?

That does not bother me if I stay out for the reasons I mentioned, of not understanding a stock or not finding it attractively valued.

If the company really is a good one, then as a long-term investor like Warren Buffett, I believe that over time its value ought to reflect that. Even if missing out on the initial flurry of excitement about a company, there can usually still be more opportunities to invest.

Valuation always matters

As an example, I can point to chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Not owning the stock means that I have missed out on a 1,297% price gain over the past five years (and even more over the longer term).

So, have I missed my chance altogether? Not necessarily.

I like the Nvidia business. It has proprietary technology, a large installed base of users, and is seeing soaring demand as companies kit themselves out for heavy AI use.

But, at 47 times earnings, Nvidia is too pricey for my tastes.

Like Warren Buffett, I like a margin of safety when investing. I do not think the current Nvidia stock price offers me one given the risks it faces, such as companies having to cut back on Ai spend due to investor backlashes, or a rival chipmaker offering much cheaper products.

I will wait to see whether, once the market tide changes, Nvidia stock becomes available at a price I see as attractive.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What the heck is going on with FTSE 100?

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 has been exhibiting some odd behaviour of late. What's going on here? And are there any ways…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is up 71% in a year. What’s going on?

| Christopher Ruane

The once underwhelming Vodafone share price has sprung back into life, soaring 71% in just 12 months. Christopher Ruane explains…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

At a 15-year high, can Tesco shares still offer any value?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesco shares are at levels last seen in 2011. Things have changed since then -- but do they justify the…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Attention! these FTSE 100 shares are growing in Stocks and Shares ISA popularity

| Alan Oscroft

Is AI the friend or enemy of the UK's Stocks and Shares ISA favourites? Here are two that have suffered,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This growth share’s already doubled in a year. Could there be more to come?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a US growth share in a mature industry that has been performing brilliantly over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 77% in 3 weeks, is Raspberry Pi stock the next Nvidia?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland asks whether fascinating Raspberry Pi (LSE:RPI) stock – which has skyrocketed in 2026 – has any similarities with…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Marks and Spencer’s £4+ share price looks 54% undervalued to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Marks and Spencer’s share price looks strong, yet my valuation work hints at far greater gains as profits normalise and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce lines up a mammoth £1.5bn share buyback!

| Ben McPoland

What should Rolls-Royce shareholders be expecting from the full-year 2025 results this week? Here's what I'm looking out for.

Read more »