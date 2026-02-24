Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 buys 83 shares in this UK defence company that’s tipped to outperform BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce

£1,000 buys 83 shares in this UK defence company that’s tipped to outperform BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce

Stephen Wright thinks investors looking for shares to consider buying might still have a chance to participate in a growing defence market.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who decided to buy Cohort (LSE:CHRT) shares at the start of the year have done very well. It’s beating the FTSE 100’s more illustrious defence names – and analysts think it can continue.

The average price target is 43% above the current share price, compared with 3% for BAE Systems and even less for Rolls-Royce. So after a 36% rally this year, is there still time to consider buying?

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

Defence

There are lots of reasons for investors to look for potential opportunities in the defence industry right now. The most obvious is an increase in NATO spending that looks permanent.

As a result, firms with substantial exposure to defence spending have seen their share prices climb significantly. From the UK, BAE Systems is up 64% in the last 12 months and Rolls-Royce is up 120%.

By contrast, Cohort – a much smaller operation – is only up around 15%. As a result, £1,000 still buys 83 shares in the company and I think it’s well worth considering seriously.

The firm has had some issues lately, but these look like temporary challenges. And with the stock starting the year very positively, investors might well think this is the time to take a look.

Earnings

A look at Cohort’s latest earnings reveals something striking. While revenues grew 9% in the six months leading up to 31 October 2025, operating income actually fell from £10.1m to £9.7m.

This was because the firm’s new sonar systems for Italian submarines went into the volume production phase. Manufacturing these is more expensive than designing them, which meant lower margins.

Cohort, though, expects margins to recover in the next six months. For one thing, the project moving through its initial manufacturing phase should mean the firm can release cash held as a contingency.

Higher expected revenues should also boost margins. With sales going up faster than costs, the effect should be better profitability for the business as a whole. 

Risks

Cohort isn’t like the big defence contractors. Instead of making things like submarines and tanks, it makes the things that go into them – sonar systems, drone detectors, and so on.

In terms of revenues, it’s also around 1% of the size of BAE Systems. While that can mean more scope for growth, it also brings a risk of losing key employees to a bigger competitor with deeper pockets. 

That’s especially important in the defence sector. Replacing talented individuals is hard in any industry, but the added requirements for security clearance make key staff even harder to replace.

Investors should think carefully about this. But Cohort’s entrepreneurial culture and decentralised business might mean it can offer its key executives something they can’t find at a bigger firm.

An opportunity?

Rising defence spending could be a huge opportunity for investors, but Cohort’s revenue growth hasn’t been matched by its profits. That, however, could be set to change in the near future.

Management expects margins to recover in the next few months and continue on from that point. In fact, it’s targeting a mid-teen operating margin over the medium term. 

That’s roughly double the current level, implying a 100% increase in operating profits, even leaving revenue growth aside. I think that’s something investors should take very seriously.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Cohort Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Around £21 now, is BAE Systems’ share price a bargain after strong 2025 results?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price looks increasingly out of step with the firm’s long-term earnings momentum, following 2025 results and major…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

This unsexy FTSE 100 stock’s surged 7% today! Is it time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Convatec shares have taken off on Tuesday after an excellent full-year trading update. Can the FTSE 100 stock keep on…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Standard Chartered shares are tops in FTSE 100 bank growth. These results show why

| Alan Oscroft

After a storming five-year performance, is there still any long-term value left in Standard Chartered shares? Here's why I think…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

How much do I need in the S&P 500 to make £809 in monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith turns his attention to the other side of the pond and points out some attractive dividend options from…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,278 a year in passive income from just 607 shares in this under-the-radar FTSE gem!

| Simon Watkins

Passive income seekers might be overlooking a stock whose recent performance points to a resilient and quietly compounding earnings machine.

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 398 shares in this red hot UK stock that’s smashing Raspberry Pi

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British investors are piling into Raspberry Pi shares at the moment. But there’s another UK growth stock that could be…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

Diageo’s share price has jumped 18%. Is this rally the real deal?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In the blink of an eye, Diageo’s share price has moved significantly higher. Could we be looking at the first…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

Up 35% in a week, is this UK AI growth stock the next Nvidia?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through whether the UK finally has a growth stock in the AI space that's worth shouting about…

Read more »