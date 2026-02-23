Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This 16p penny share is up 55% since January! Time to buy?

Zaven Boyrazian’s spotted a UK penny share that might be on the verge of a revenue and profit explosion! Should investors think about buying today?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

First Tin’s (LSE:1SN) a penny share making waves. We’re just under two months into 2026, and the emerging tin mining enterprise has already rewarded shareholders with a staggering 55% return, lifting its shares from around 10.4p to 16.1p. And when zooming out to the last 12 months, the gains are even more explosive at 225%.

Just to put this into perspective, anyone who bought £1,000 worth of shares last February is now sitting on £3,250!

So the question is, what’s driving this sudden surge? And should investors rush to buy?

What’s going on with First Tin?

As of this month, First Tin has two primary tin mining projects: Taronga in Australia and Tellerhäuser in Germany. Neither has yet reached commercial production. And as such, First Tin doesn’t actually generate revenue yet.

While not unusual for a penny share (particularly those in the mining sector), it nonetheless drastically increases investment risk. However, that might soon be all about to change.

Taronga’s in late-stage development and is currently on track to reach commercial production in 2027, with an all-in sustaining cost of $15,843 per tonne. Comparing that to the current tin market price of roughly $45,680, it implies an impressive 65% production profit margin.

What’s more, providing that tin prices don’t start dropping rapidly, actual profitability could improve even further, given that new silver and copper mineralisation at Taronga has recently been discovered.

With the business getting ready to make the transition from developer to producer in the not-too-distant future, interest in First Tin is understandably starting to pick up. And when combined with a larger and more diversified-than-expected resource deposit at its flagship project, it isn’t surprising to see the penny share surge.

Where’s the risk?

Management’s progress is undeniably exciting. However, even with First Tin rapidly approaching the critical production milestone, it’s critical to recognise the risks attached to this business.

The upward surge in share price has pushed the market-cap to just over £90m. At this valuation, it seems a lot of the expected benefits of Taronga entering production are already priced in. And that opens the door to significant volatility if a spanner’s thrown in the works.

Any delays in securing permits or unexpected disruptions (such as power cuts) that lengthen the production transition timeline could see the penny share tumble rapidly. But even with perfect execution, there also remains the risk of volatility within the price of tin.

Long-term demand for the metal‘s expected to be strong courtesy of electric vehicles, renewable energy, and semiconductors, among others. Yet with other mining companies ramping up their own tin production efforts to capitalise on higher prices, a surge in supply could drag prices down and negatively impact First Tin’s projected profitability.

What’s the verdict?

With the market already assuming that First Tin will reach commercial production without a hitch next year, any further momentum in the penny share’s likely to be driven by speculation rather than fundamentals.

As such, I’m not tempted to buy any shares right now, especially since there are other small-cap mining stocks already extracting metals from the ground at much more attractive prices. But it’s nonetheless a business worth watching as it progresses.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

