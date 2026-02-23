Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade chance to buy 3 cheap stocks with fabulous yields?

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy 3 cheap stocks with fabulous yields?

Harvey Jones picks out three cheap stocks from the FTSE 100 that combine a decent valuation with a generous dividend yield. Time to consider them?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love buying cheap FTSE 100 stocks. Who doesn’t fancy a bargain? I also love dividend-paying stocks with high yields. Put them together and what have you got? Well, let’s see.

I’ve been trawling the UK’s blue-chip index for companies that look good value and yield at least 5% a year. These three jumped out and now may be a brilliant time to consider buying them, because if their shares rise so will their valuations, while those yields will come down.

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop

Image source: Getty Images

NatWest shares soar

Today, NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) combines a bumper 5.3% trailing dividend yield with a lowly P/E ratio of just 9.1. A high yield and low valuation can be a sign that their stock is struggling, but that’s not the case here.

The NatWest share price is up a hefty 40% over the last year, and a fabulous 220% over five. All dividends are on top of that.

Higher interest rates have given the big banks an opportunity to widen net interest margins, the difference between what they pay savers and charge borrowers. Profits are surging as a result. In the case of NatWest they’re up 24% to £7.7bn in full-year 2025. However, growth may slow with interest rates likely to fall.

Also, NatWest is heavily focused on the UK, and the domestic economy isn’t exactly thriving. But given the income and entry price, I still think it’s well worth considering with a long-term view.

LandSec has recovery potential

High interest rates haven’t been as helpful for real estate investment trust (REIT) Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND). LandSec is one of the UK’s largest commercial property owners and developers, with a diversified portfolio of offices and shopping centres. Unfortunately, it’s been hit by the working from home trend, online shopping and the cost-of-living crisis.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Rising inflation and interest rates then pushed up the cost of capital, while economic concerns have knocked gains from property disposals.

The Landsec share price has had a volatile five years, climbing just 8.5% in that time, but there are signs of recovery as it’s up 16.7% in the last year.

With interest rates expected to fall, the outlook is getting brighter and while Landsec isn’t as cheap as NatWest, a P/E of 13.2 isn’t bad. The trailing yield of 6.1% is rather good. There are still risks, but the rewards may start to flow and I think Landsec is also worth considering for income seekers, with a minimum 10-year view.

Admiral rate of income

Motor insurer Admiral Group (LSE: ADM) combines a stunning trailing yield of 6.67% with an inexpensive P/E of 13.3. Its shares were flying last summer, with first-half interim result showing pre-tax profits up 69% to £521m, driven by strong performances in its UK motor, household and Admiral Money operations.

Since then, the stock has been somewhat volatile. It spiked about 3,600p last year, but has since fallen 20% to 2,865p. Over 12 months, it’s up a modest 4%. However, this could offer new investors an opportunity to bag that income at a decent price.

Admiral has been hit by a slew of broker downgrades, as tough motor insurance competition and continued high claims inflation threatens margins. This is a cyclical sector, so share price ups and downs are to be expected. But it’s still worth considering. The shares may be bumpy in the short term but with luck, the dividends should compensate.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

This ETF could turn £175 a month into a £557 annual passive income

| Ben McPoland

Want to earn passive income from UK property? This exchange-traded fund yielding 5.3% is worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing Articles

Tariff turnaround: a potential game-changer for 1 of the FTSE 100’s top dividend stocks

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why the US Supreme Court striking down tariffs could make Diageo one of the FTSE 100’s best dividend stocks…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

£5k invested in Diageo shares 3 months ago is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Diageo shares might be starting to show signs of a broader recovery, as a new CEO…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do I need in an ISA to earn a £750 monthly passive income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith does his research not only on working out the figures to generate a passive income but also a…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the BAE Systems share price could jump 23% to £26!

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy? Royston Wild explains why BAE Systems' share price could continue to…

Read more »

Two people socialising and drinking Guinness.
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Diageo shares could leap 51% to £27.25!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 recovery stocks to buy? Royston Wild reckons investors should consider Diageo -- its share…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a month! Are these top UK stocks screaming once-in-a-lifetime bargains?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is wondering whether to fill his boots with these UK stocks that have taken an absolute battering, but…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Around £22 now, GSK’s share price looks 50% undervalued to me after strong 2025 results

| Simon Watkins

With specialty medicines driving growth, cash generation strengthening and the pipeline accelerating, GSK’s fair value looks far above today’s price…

Read more »