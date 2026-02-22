Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » You can aim to double the State Pension for the price of a daily coffee!

You can aim to double the State Pension for the price of a daily coffee!

Zaven Boyrazian says that by giving up something we might not even miss, we could unlock a passive income in retirement to match the UK State Pension.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is it really possible for an investor to double the retirement income of the current State Pension by simply skipping their morning coffee and investing the money into UK shares?

As it turns out, with the right strategy, the answer’s yes. And there are already countless investors aiming to build a chunky nest egg to secure a more comfortable retirement. Here’s how.

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

Building a custom portfolio

Today, a decent cup of coffee in London will, on average, set you back roughly £4. Alone, that doesn’t seem like much. But buying a cup of Joe each day quickly adds up to roughly £122 a month.

But what if this money were invested instead? On average, the UK stock market generates a total annualised return of roughly 8%. Investing £122 a month at this rate with a brand-new portfolio would gradually compound over time and eventually start snowballing. So much so that after 37 years, an investor would have accumulated £331,400.

When following the 4% withdrawal rule, that’s enough to generate a £13,256 passive income, allowing investors to more than double the income provided by the UK State Pension alone.

Of course, waiting for a lifetime is far from ideal, yet by crafting a custom portfolio rather than relying on index funds, it’s possible for this journey to be drastically accelerated.

That’s because with a custom portfolio, investors can go on to earn market-beating returns. And while that can prove tricky, even a modest improvement can cut years from the waiting time without needing any extra capital.

Average Annual Portfolio ReturnApproximate Time To Reach £331,400 By Investing £122 Per Month
8%37 Years
10%32 Years
12%28 Years
14%25 Years

Aiming for 14% gains

Cutting 12 years off the waiting time sounds great. But it’s important to recognise the difficulty of actually earning a 14% annualised return. Investors will need to identify a business with ample long-term growth potential, protected by a wide moat of competitive advantages.

That’s a pretty rare combination. But as long-time shareholders of Diploma (LSE:DPLM) know, finding these hidden opportunities can be immensely rewarding.

Through its strategy of executing bolt-on acquisitions and improving operations to fuel organic growth, the business steadily dominated niche engineering sectors often protected by regulatory barriers to entry.

This unique combination of acquisitive and organic growth alongside limited competition enabled the business to deliver jaw-dropping, long-term returns.

Fun fact: since February 2006, Diploma shares have generated an average annualised return of 22.5% – enough to transform £122 a month into a £555,300 nest egg!

Still worth considering?

At a market-cap of £7.2bn, it’s unlikely Diploma shares will continue generating a 20%+ annualised return. But that doesn’t mean the growth story’s over.

In 2026, the business is still posting impressive double-digit growth and continues to pursue new opportunities in sectors like aerospace, datacentres, and biotech diagnostics.

Obviously, that doesn’t guarantee Diploma will continue to outperform. Its reputation for quality isn’t exactly a secret in 2026, with the stock priced for near perfection. And as with any acquisition-oriented growth strategy, there remains continuous execution risk.

If acquired businesses fail to live up to performance expectations, shareholder value could end up being destroyed – a risk that investors have to consider carefully. Nevertheless, with such an impressive track record, taking that risk has so far proven exceptionally lucrative.

That’s why, despite the premium valuation, Diploma shares may still be worth a closer look in 2026.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »