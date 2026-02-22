Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Why 26 February could be crucial for this UK share trading near 10-year lows

Why 26 February could be crucial for this UK share trading near 10-year lows

After a decade of underperformance from this UK share, the company has grasped the painful task and is working hard to rebuild.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When a UK share has plunged to decade lows, I tend to see two possibilities. It could be a money pit, and a potential wipeout for anyone throwing good money after bad. Or it might just be a golden opportunity for investors willing to take a chance. Remember what happened to Rolls-Royce Holdings since it was in that kind of position?

Whether the future might start brightening for WPP (LSE: WPP), however, is a tricky question to try to answer right now. Once the world’s largest advertising company, its more recent woes have seen it unceremoniously kicked out of the FTSE 100 — the top rank for UK shares.

Am I wrong when I think I see a bit of sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds? We should get some insights on 26 February, along with results for 2025.

Image source: Getty Images

A turnaround year?

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m expecting full-year accounts to make painful reading. But among the mix I think we could see the signs of a believable path back to successful growth.

After all, WPP’s new CEO, Cindy Rose, took the helm as recently as September 2025. And she’s surely going to be painting her picture of the future of the company rather than wanting to dwell on the past.

Hmm, there really might be a parallel with Rolls-Royce. The storming recovery in that case was also kicked off by the appointment of a new boss, Tufan Erginbilgic. Is it an omen? Let’s hope so.

Overcoming the past

WPP has been losing clients to more modern, AI-powered agencies. The company does include AI tools among its offerings. But it really hasn’t been at the technological leading edge. With October’s third-quarter update, the new boss confirmed: “I acknowledge that our recent performance is unacceptable and we are taking action to address this.

There’s no surprise there. But what comes next? She said “we will position our offering to be much simpler, more integrated, powered by data and AI, efficiently priced and designed to deliver growth and business outcomes for our clients.” There are other planned changes, including “dramatically simplifying how we organise ourselves internally,” and “a disciplined approach to capital allocation with a focus on cost efficiency and maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

Is this similar to another UK share, this time insurance giant Aviva? Before its refocus, Aviva was stuck in old ways. Bloated, complex and confusing, it needed to be simpler, leaner and more efficient. Again, fresh management did the trick. CEO Amanda Blanc pulled off the needed transformation in impressive style.

Seeing the light

Maybe I’m being optimistic, but Cindy Rose strikes me as someone in a similar mould to these other turnaround champions. And she’s facing up to the reality, not implying any quick fix. “There is a lot to do,” she said, “and it will take time to see the impact.”

Will I consider buying WPP shares? I’ll wait for the results, but I’m edging towards positive. I bought Aviva, missed Rolls-Royce — maybe I might make it two out of three.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »