Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » See what £10,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of this month is worth today…

See what £10,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of this month is worth today…

Harvey Jones thought high-flying Tesco shares might fall back to earth this year. But the FTSE 100 grocer’s flown in February too, so can this continue?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of this month, I rashly declared that Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares were boring. They’ve since jumped an impressive 16%, from 425p to 493p. That would have turned £10k into £11,600 in less than three weeks, and there’s nothing dull about that. So what’s going on?

First, apologies to Tesco for slighting its stock. In my defence, I did say that long-term investors had seen plenty of excitement, with the shares almost doubling in just three years and up 30% over 12 months. I just thought it couldn’t go on.

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 thriller

I was concerned that the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was looking a touch rich at above 15, while all that share price growth had trimmed the trailing yield to 3.1%. I suspected short-term investors might now seek their kicks elsewhere.

Not a bit of it. Tesco got a lift on 3 February when the latest Worldpanel data showed annual grocery price inflation falling to 4%, the lowest level since last April. That should ease pressure on shoppers and support margins too.

Sales climbed 4.4% over the four-week period, outstripping the market average of 3.8%. That was especially encouraging after a relatively muted Christmas, with sales up just 3.2%. Tesco’s market share hit 28.7%, comfortably ahead of closest rival Sainsbury’s on 16.2%.

We had more positive news on Wednesday (18 February), with consumer price inflation falling to 3% in January. That should further ease the cost of living squeeze and give the Bank of England room to cut interest rates further. Welcome news for consumers and businesses alike. Tesco isn’t the only winner. Sainsbury’s shares have jumped 12% over the last month.

The stock looks pricier today

There’s a snag. Tesco’s P/E has now climbed to 17.8. The trailing yield has slipped to a humdrum 2.78%. That should rise over time, but slowly.

In 2025, Tesco paid a full-year dividend of 13.7p per share. That’s forecast to hit 14.2p in 2026, a modest increase of 3.6%. In 2027, the forward yield is pencilled in at 15.7p, a stronger increase of 10.5%. That produces a forward yield of about 3.2% for 2027, based on today’s share price. That’s steady progress, but from a low base.

I’ve been poring over broker forecasts and found the 12 analysts setting one-year targets produce a median share price price of 478p. Disappointingly, that 3% below today’s 493p. Many of these estimates may pre-date the latest share price surge, but they reinforce my sense that the excitement has already played out.

Tesco still depends heavily on the wider economy, and the backdrop remains mixed. The group must absorb higher National Living Wage costs, increased employer National Insurance contributions and business rates. Margins in food retail are thin at the best of times.

I still think Britain’s biggest grocer is worth considering for the long haul. In the short term, the ride could turn bumpier. I think there’s better value on the FTSE 100 today, and I’m going looking for it. But I’ve learned my lesson. I’ll never call Tesco boring again.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »