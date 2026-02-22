Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to generate a passive income of £2,050 a month in 2050?

How much do you need in an ISA to generate a passive income of £2,050 a month in 2050?

Harvey Jones shows how regular long-term investing in FTSE 100 shares can turn £400 a month into a passive income of more than five times that amount.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a highly efficient way to build long-term wealth and a tax-free passive income for retirement. Capital gains and dividends within the wrapper are free from tax for life, with no requirement to report them to HMRC.

The real charm of equity investing emerges over time, as share price growth and reinvested dividends compound over the years. Even modest regular contributions can accumulate into substantial sums, given a decade or two.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividends and growth

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

To generate a target income of £2,050 a month by 2050 isn’t an overnight job. But it’s worth trying, as that adds up to a pretty handy £24,600 a year. Using the widely cited 4% withdrawal rule, a portfolio of around £615,000 would deliver that income without touching the capital.

Let’s consider a 41-year-old investor with an existing ISA balance of £30,000. If they paid in £400 a month, and increased that by 3% every year, they’d blast through that target to have a portfolio worth £643,900 by 2050. This assumes an average annual total return of 7%, with dividends reinvested. These are crude figures but demonstrate how consistent, disciplined investing can achieve long-term goals. Equity returns are never guaranteed, of course.

Investors may track the FTSE 100 broadly, but building a portfolio of individual stocks can deliver superior returns. One I think is worth considering right now is Asia-focused banking giant HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA).

HSBC shares are strong right now

An investment in HSBC over the past decade, with all dividends reinvested, would have delivered a total return of around 245%. The shares are still racing along, up 44% in the last 12 months, plus a 4% trailing dividend yield. As a result of its success, the stock’s more expensive than it was, with the price-to-earnings ratio slightly above 14. Yet I still think it remains capable of generating substantial income and capital growth over the long term.

HSBC has a strong record of rewarding shareholders through both dividends and share price growth. It’s also offered generous share buybacks, although these have been paused for nine months, as it needs the money to buy out minority investors in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank.

HSBC earns more than half its revenues from Asia, which gives it a massive growth opportunity. However, this also increases risk, especially as US-China tensions rise.

There are other threats. Higher interest rates have allowed all the banks to widen their net interest margins, but that trend will reverse as rates retreat. Banking is cyclical, with higher credit losses and reduced loan demand during economic downturns.

This is why diversifying across a balanced portfolio of shares and sectors remains essential. Over time, this approach can produce a high and rising passive income in retirement. All tax free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA, of course.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »