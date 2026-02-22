Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

Have I just missed 2 of the best stocks to buy on the entire FTSE 100?

Harvey Jones says finding the very best stocks to buy involves looking in places investors may have ignored. These two flew completely under his radar.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m constantly hunting for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy, yet I still develop blind spots. These two companies have enjoyed a storming five years, yet I’ve barely given them a look in. Is it too late to buy them?

The last time I wrote about international engineering group IMI (LSE:IMI) was back in October 2020, when it was still in the FTSE 250. The shares were rebounding from the pandemic and I said they had bags of recovery potential. I was right.

Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

The share price has soared

The IMI share price is up 115% over the last five years and has surged 50% in the last 12 months alone. Dividends are on top.

IMI designs, builds and services specialist fluid and motion control products. As an industrial business, it’s sensitive to economic cycles, but lately that’s been in its favour. IMI is now on track for a fourth consecutive year of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth. Strong cash generation gives it, in CEO Roy Twite’s words, “the flexibility to invest in organic growth, pursue bolt-on acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders”.

The trailing yield is a modest 1.1%. However, the board as an impressive track record of increasing dividends every year since 2004, with the exception of pandemic-stricken 2020, when shareholder payouts were slashed 45%. Sneakily, they were rebased from there, but have climbed steadily since.

The valuation isn’t cheap, with a P/E of 23.5, but it’s not outrageous either. My hesitation is more about timing. If the global economy stumbles, industrials could wobble. Also, broker forecasts put the one-year consensus target at 2,876p, that’s fractionally below today’s price. Targets are only estimates, but they reinforce my suspicion that I may have missed my moment here. Blind spots can be costly. I’ll pay more attention next time.

Antofagasta is back on my radar

It’s also been far too long since I covered Chilean copper miner Antofagasta (LSE: ANTO). Thankfully, others haven’t ignored it. On 8 February, my colleague Zaven Boyrazian said it “is seemingly perfectly positioned to capitalise on the global structural supply deficit for copper”.

Investors clearly agree. The shares are up 110% over the last year, making it the fifth-best performer on the entire FTSE 100.

That said, there have been recent broker downgrades. Morgan Stanley warned about record valuations. Canaccord Genuity suggested investors may find better value in smaller-cap copper names. With the P/E above 40, that’s hardly surprising. Especially in a cyclical sector like mining.

Yet the momentum continues. The Antofagasta share price climbed past 4,000p after last Tuesday’s full-year results (17 February) showed revenue up 30% to $8.6bn and pre-tax profit jumping 53% to $3.16bn, driven by stronger copper and gold prices.

Again, I worry I’m arriving late. Copper demand looks structural, particularly with artificial data centres now peppering the planet. But if AI proves overhyped, or the global economy slows, copper prices could quickly cool. Consensus forecasts produce a one year target of 3,510p. Which is actually 12% below’s today’s figure.

I prefer to buy stocks before they fly, not chase them afterwards. This requires vigilance though, and a willingness to look beyond the same familiar names. There are some great value FTSE 100 stocks to buy today. Time to take the blinkers off.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended IMI. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to realistically target a £500 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer believes someone could target a chunky passive income from dividends by investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 12 months ago is now worth….

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past year, how have Greggs shares done? Not very well is the short answer. So this writer is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

| Ben McPoland

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get a 7%+ yield from FTSE 100 income stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights three high-yield UK income stocks that have powered on over the last couple of years, and says…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Start buying shares with a spare £500? Here’s how, in 5 steps

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a novice investor could start buying shares with just a few hundred pounds, in five straightforward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 dirt-cheap value stock that’s starting to recover, and 1 that keeps falling at the first hurdle

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves a good value stock but picking the right time to buy them isn't easy. These two have…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Is the party over for the Lloyds share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is suddenly looking a little flat and Harvey Jones wonders whether the FTSE 100 bank has…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a violent market crash

| Ben McPoland

The stock market has been bobbing along nicely in recent times. But is there danger ahead for this writer's Stocks…

Read more »