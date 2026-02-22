Motley Fool Premium
2 excellent UK shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in March

Find out why this writer thinks these two profitable UK growth stocks down as much as 44% are worth a look for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
The market might be riding high today but there are still plenty of potentially lucrative opportunities for a Stocks and Shares ISA. In particular, some high-quality growth stocks that have fallen by double digits look attractive to me.

Here are two that I think long-term investors should consider snapping up in March (or before) for an ISA.

Down 25%

Let’s start with Wise (LSE:WISE), which surged 17% a month ago but has since lost almost all those gains.

The reason for the rise was strong trading in the money transfer firm’s Q3 2026 (ended 31 December). It said cross-border volume jumped 26% year on year at constant currency to £47.4bn, helping underlying income rise 21% to £424.4m.

By offering a cheaper and faster service, Wise is aiming to become the world’s major network for moving money around. And it’s making strides towards this, with 74% of transfers made instantly during the quarter, up from 65% the year before.

A deal was signed to deliver Google Pay for customers in the Philippines, while the Wise travel card was introduced in India. The firm ended the quarter with nearly 11m active customers, including a growing number of businesses.

Of course, as Wise moves deeper into complex markets like India and South Africa, regulatory and compliance risks multiply. Revolut also poses a potential competitive threat, with its significantly larger customer base.

However, on balance, I think the stock’s worth considering after falling 25% since September. It’s trading at 22.5 times forward earnings, which I don’t see as expensive for a solidly profitable firm with plenty of growth left in the tank.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Wise will list its shares in New York by June. This should raise the company’s profile in a major growth market while opening up its shares to a much larger pool of US investors.

Down 44%

The second UK share I want to highlight is Autotrader (LSE:AUTO). This FTSE 100 member has nosedived 44% in just six months!

There appears to be two main reasons. First, the company has upset some car dealers with its Deal Builder product, resulting in some of them cancelling and downgrading their subscription packages.

However, management’s working hard to resolve these gripes. And while most car buyers continue to browse Autotrader’s platform, sellers will need to be there too. I don’t see this issue breaking the firm’s powerful network effect.

Second, the stock’s been caught up in the whole data/software sell-off. For Autotrader, the fear appears related to disintermediation.

In other words, if a buyer can just ask an AI app, “find me a white Mercedes A45 within 50 miles of Luton with full service history”, the AI may pull data directly from dealer websites. Autotrader could start losing its gatekeeper status.

While a potential risk, it’s worth noting that Autotrader previously survived the competitive threat from Facebook Marketplace. The brand is highly trusted, with 82% of users habitually going directly to its site. For the other 18%, Autotrader’s increasing its visibility inside AI apps like ChatGPT. 

Looking ahead, the government’s new electric vehicle grant’s expected to support further volume growth.

And with Autotrader trading at just 12.5 times forward earnings, while buying back loads of its own shares, I think this stock dip looks attractive and worth thinking about.

Ben McPoland has positions in Wise Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Autotrader Group Plc and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

