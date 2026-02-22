Motley Fool Premium
£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares a decade ago is now worth…

Lloyds shares have more than doubled in 10 years when accounting for dividends. But how does the next decade look for the UK’s most widely held bank stock?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price might have investors feeling a little underwhelmed in 2026. We’re almost two months in and the UK’s most popular bank stock is up a meagre 3.8%. 

After last year’s (2025) spectacular 79% rally, this feels a bit like a false start. But 2025 was no normal year. In fact, if we zoom out, we see that almost all the bank’s 10-year gains were acheived in the past 12 months.

Since late February 2016, the share price is up only 63%. That means £10,000 of the shares would be worth around £16,300 today. But Lloyds is more of an income stock than a growth giant, so the picture changes drastically when adjusting for dividends.

A Lloyds shareholder who reinvested all their dividends over the past decade would have achieved a total return of around 163%. That would have turned a £10,000 investment into a far more exciting £26,300.

That works out to around £1,630 per year in extra income — not bad for a one-off £10k downpayment.

It also equates to an annualised total return of 10.15% per year — slightly higher than the FTSE 100 average of 8%.

The question is, what will the next 10 years bring?

A very British institution

Lloyds is still very much a ‘UK economy’ share, so how it does over the next 10 years will largely depend on how Britain does.

For now, the bank remains solidly profitable. It brought in about £4.5bn after tax in 2024, with a return on equity (ROE) of around 11%. That’s decent for a high‑street bank.

It’s been using those profits to pay dividends and buy back shares, with recent dividend yields for UK investors typically sitting around 3.6%. Plus, the balance sheet looks strong, with capital ratios comfortably above regulatory minimums, giving it enough room to handle shocks.

Looking ahead, there’s a lot to be optimistic about. It’s pushing hard on digital banking and cost cutting, which should help its bottom line even if the UK economy slows. The shares also don’t look expensive relative to book value or earnings, so investors aren’t paying a fancy tech‑style price for them.

The bottom line

Overall, Lloyds seems like a steady, income‑focused share rather than an exciting growth story, and could be worth a look for UK investors who are comfortable riding out bumps in the economy.

But the usual risks remain and could be elevated by a weak housing market. Although it’s diversifying into other products, mortgages still make up a big part of its lending and profits. And any new financial regulations could further squeeze profits and threaten dividends.

That’s why strong regional and sector diversification is key. Building a portfolio of stocks from retail, consumables, healthcare, and utilities can help soften volatility. These typically defensive-style shares tend to attract steady revenues even when times get tough.

Some of my favourites include GSK, Tesco, and National Grid — but there are many more to choose from on the FTSE 100.

