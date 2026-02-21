Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The stock market in 2026: here’s where the experts think it’s going next

The stock market in 2026: here’s where the experts think it’s going next

Zaven Boyrazian explores the latest opinions from experts about what might happen in the stock market this year following the recent tech sell-off.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last few weeks have been quite turbulent for some stock market investors. While the FTSE 100 has marched upward and the S&P 500 has remained relatively stable, the same can’t be said for many software and data-oriented businesses.

In the US, Workday shares are down almost 30% since the start of the year. Meanwhile, here in the UK, RELX (LSE:REL) has fallen by a similarly painful 23%. And there’s a long list of other businesses that have seen similar drops in share price and investors rebalance away from tech.

But what does this all mean for the wider stock market? And has a buying opportunity emerged for these sold-off stocks?

Image source: Getty Images

Updated market forecasts

For the FTSE 100, the outlook remains fairly optimistic. With a relatively limited exposure to the tech sector, analysts are largely predicting the UK’s flagship index to have another strong year, supported by ever-increasing dividend payments.

The same sadly doesn’t seem to apply to the S&P 500. With much more significant exposure to technology stocks, opinions from analysts remain fairly mixed.

Some believe the US index will resume its upward trajectory, while others are concerned about the recent sell-offs spreading into a wider correction. And it’s not hard to see why, given the economic uncertainty across the pond, combined with elevated valuations.

Opportunities in tech?

Even after their recent tumble, many US tech stocks remain pretty expensive. Workday, for example, still trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.  

But when it comes to UK-based businesses, the valuations are looking far more reasonable. For the first time in over half a decade, RELX shares are trading at an earnings multiple of 20. While that’s still far from value stock territory, it does beg the question whether now might be a good time to buy.

Risk versus reward

The big concern among investors today is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) models that can replicate the functionality of existing enterprise software solutions at a much lower cost for customers.

Even if these cheaper AI tools don’t deliver the same level of quality, if the results are ‘good enough’ for regular everyday tasks, businesses may be able to reduce the amount they rely on existing expensive software or data packages.

Having said that, it’s important to recognise that despite all these new fears, RELX hasn’t actually been disrupted yet. In fact, thanks to management investing in its own suite of AI solutions, the group’s latest results were pretty solid, delivering revenue, earnings, and dividend growth. And it seems this trend’s expected to continue throughout the rest of 2026.

So where does that leave investors?

What’s the verdict?

If AI disruption does emerge, it won’t happen overnight. Companies have built their entire workflows using data pipelines from companies like RELX. And retraining staff to use new tools that haven’t been properly field-tested yet is a lengthy process.

RELX could use AI to keep customers locked within its ecosystem through organic switching costs. That will obviously require good execution, which isn’t guaranteed. But with the stock market now pricing RELX as if it’s already been decimated by these new models, it’s hard not to wonder if investors have overreacted.

That’s why I think RELX is worth deeper investigation.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

Bill Ackman just loaded up on this S&P 500 stock in his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

Billionaire stock picker Bill Ackman recently made this S&P 500 share an 11% position in his FTSE 100-listed investment trust.…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Unilever shares go ex-dividend on 26 February – time to consider buying them?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sold his Unilever shares a year ago, and hasn't looked back. Until today. After jumping 12% in a…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Dreaming of ISA riches? 3 mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a helpful vehicle for an investor who's trying to build long-term wealth. But…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

A £13,607 annual second income for £500 per month? Here’s how it can be done

| Christopher Ruane

Does a second income take a second job? No, as our writer explains: it's possible to earn money thanks to…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Why 26 February could be critical for Rolls-Royce shares

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have certainly not disappointed investors bold enough to buy when they were down. But what does the future…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

An ISA with 500 Greggs shares could pay out £346 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Down 50% in less than two years, Greggs shares now look pretty cheap and may be offering a potentially tasty…

Read more »

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

After making a fortune on Tesla and Amazon, Scottish Mortgage manager Baillie Gifford is piling into a little known growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Baillie Gifford made a killing on Tesla stock. It also generated huge profits from Amazon. Now, it’s targeting a smaller…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to add some tech to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

As software stocks sell off, Stephen Wright thinks this could be a great time to add to a Stocks and…

Read more »