Harvey Jones is torn between investing in an ISA or SIPP this financial year, and decided to ask artificial intelligence for help. But only up to a point.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I asked ChatGPT if I should invest £20k in an ISA this year or a SIPP and it said…

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A SIPP, or Self-Invested Personal Pension, can be a terrific way to invest for retirement, but it’s not the only tax wrapper worth using. I’m keen to tuck as much as possible into my Stocks and Shares ISA before the annual deadline at midnight on 5 April. SIPPs and ISAs both offer generous tax breaks, just in different ways. So is one inherently better?

A SIPP gives upfront tax relief. An ISA offers tax-free withdrawals. That simple contrast hides a lot of complexity, so I asked ChatGPT to run through the pros and cons.

Image source: Getty Images

Investment tax breaks compared

I’d never ask ChatGPT to choose shares. It merely scrapes the web for expert opinions and sometimes muddles the detail. But for broad technical comparisons, it can be useful.

The chatbot immediately flagged the headline benefit of a pension. A basic-rate 20% taxpayer paying £16,000 into a SIPP gets an automatic boost to £20,000. A higher-rate 40% taxpayer can reclaim another £4,000 through their tax return. That’s a sizeable uplift from day one, with capital growth and dividends rolling up free of tax thereafter.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

There are drawbacks. Pension money is locked away until at least age 55, rising to 57 in 2028. After taking the 25% tax-free lump sum, further withdrawals are taxed as income.

An ISA turns that around. There’s no upfront relief, but income and gains are tax-free for life and money can be withdrawn whenever needed. ChatGPT refused to pick a winner, but personally I favour a rough 50:50 split. The tax breaks complement each other nicely, with benefits at both ends.

Ultimately, it’s a personal decision. After transferring some legacy company pensions, my SIPP is now much bigger than my ISA. So I’ll throw all I can at the latter before April 5.

An Admiral investment?

The next step is choosing shares, and that’s where artificial intelligence bows out. Stock picking needs judgement. Investment decisions are highly personal, and shouldn’t be left to the chatbots, no matter how clever they seem. One income option that catches my eye is Admiral Group (LSE:ADM). Its trailing dividend yield of 6.24% is the fifth-biggest on the entire FTSE 100.

Admiral has shown it’s willing to hike payouts sharply when conditions allow. In 2021, the board lifted the full-year dividend by 78% to 279p. It then slashed payouts by 43% and 34% over the next two years, as claims and repair costs rose, squeezing margins. In 2024 it turned on the taps again, with an 86% increase to 192p per share.

Analysts expect the yield to hit 7.1% in 2026. The dividend per share is forecast to climb to 205.7p in 2026 then 222.9p in 2027.

Admiral operates in the competitive motor and home insurance market where profits can swing with pricing cycles and claims trends. The shares are flat over one year and down about 7% over five.

That’s disappointing but the valuation now looks undemanding as a result, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around 13. I think Admiral is worth considering as part of a balanced portfolio of dividend stocks. But investors should also check out rival FTSE 100 high-yielders. There are some thrilling dividends out there today.