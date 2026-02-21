How to invest £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how investing in high-quality businesses can transform a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA into over £10m!

For UK investors, few wealth-building tools come close to the power of a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Beyond granting access to the stock market, this special account protects all capital gains and dividends earned from taxes. And with up to £20,000 allowed to be added every year, investors can accumulate an impressive treasure trove of tax-free wealth over the long run. Here’s how.

Building long-term wealth

There are lots of different ways to deploy capital in the stock market. But all too often, novice investors are lured in by some exceptionally risky strategies.

Penny stocks are a particularly popular avenue due to their explosive return potential. And a prime example of this is the 1,830% surge Defence Holdings‘ shares have delivered over the last 12 months, turning £20,000 into a jaw-dropping £385,600.

The only trouble is, for every success story like Defence Holdings, there are countless other failures. And investors can find themselves left with nothing.

That’s why focusing on more established businesses that still have ample long-term potential is often a far more reliable wealth-building strategy.

The power of compounding

On average, the UK stock market generates a total return of 8% a year. At this rate, a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA that receives no additional cash injections will expand to just shy of £100,000 in 20 years. And those who drip feed an extra £500 each month over this two-decade period will build a tax-free nest egg of £393,046.

However, for smarter investors who can spot the best stocks to buy, the results can be far more substantial, even without relying on risky penny stocks.

Just take a look at Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). Including dividends, this niche tabletop miniature designer has generated a life-changing 13,883% return since February 2006.

To put this in perspective, a £20,000 initial investment is now worth £2.8m. And for those who have been drip feeding £500 a month along the way, their Stocks and Shares ISA is now worth over £10m!

Still worth considering?

With a market-cap of around £5.5bn, Games Workshop shares aren’t likely to deliver the same level of explosive growth between now and 2046. However, that doesn’t mean the growth story’s over.

Despite its size, Games Workshop continues to post impressive double-digit revenue and earnings growth. And subsequently, the group’s cash flows and profits have been reaching a new record high every year since before the pandemic.

Protected by an impressive moat of cult-like loyalty from its global Warhammer fan base, the firm enjoys tremendous pricing power over its core miniatures business. But with management now expanding its presence in digital channels like TV shows and video games through high-margin licensing, this upward trajectory looks set to continue throughout 2026 and beyond.

Of course, pricing power isn’t endless. And with its licensing efforts still in their infancy, the group relies heavily on miniature manufacturing and distribution, both of which are exposed to potential supply chain disruptions and are much harder to scale.

Nevertheless, for investors aiming to propel their Stocks and Shares ISAs to new highs, Games Workshop’s definitely worth a closer look, in my opinion. And it’s not the only long-term growth opportunity on my radar today.