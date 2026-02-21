Motley Fool Premium
11.7% dividend yield! 1 FTSE income stock to buy today?

In the hunt for high-yield income stocks, Zaven Boyrazian explores one FTSE business that’s showing early signs of recovery. Is now the time to buy?

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When it comes to exploring income stocks, FTSE companies rarely disappoint. The London Stock Exchange is home to some of the most generous dividend-payers on the planet. And even after delivering superb capital gains in 2025, there remains an ample collection of high-yielding income opportunities to explore.

Among these stands FDM Group (LSE:FDM), with an impressive dividend yield of 11.7%! But is this too good to be true? Or is it a rare chance for investors to lock-in a double-digit passive income stream?

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

Inspecting the business

In a world of higher interest rates, businesses and governments are far more selective about where they deploy their capital. And this has translated into a massive list of projects being delayed, downsized, or even outright cancelled.

This has been particularly bad news for FDM Group, which specialises in supplying talent-as-a-service within the IT sector. The firm helps fill any knowledge gaps that enterprise customers need to implement or execute a project. But with most projects being scaled back, demand for FDM’s talent has plummeted.

In 2025, the number of consultants deployed shrank from 2,578 to 2,003 year on year. And looking further back, the drop is even more painful, with over 4,000 consultants placed with clients in 2021.

The result?

A painful 33.4% drop in revenue and a 69.2% collapse in adjusted pre-tax profits over the last four years. With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see the FDM share price struggle, driving up the dividend yield to enormous yields.

Are the winds changing?

As alluring as the group’s dividend yield seems, it’s essential for investors not to be tricked. Weaker sales and earnings throughout 2025 have translated into a 40% dividend cut. And looking at the full-year payout projections from analysts, FDM’s true yield is actually closer to 6%.

However, that’s still pretty substantial. And despite posting weaker earnings for 2025, FDM shares are actually up almost 20% since the start of 2026.

What’s going on?

The last four months of the year showed early signs of a cyclical shift in IT project spending. And this early momentum has continued into 2026, potentially placing FDM Group and its earnings on the road to recovery, with its dividends potentially on track to follow.

If that’s the case, investors could indeed still be looking at a lucrative passive income stock, with a cash-rich balance sheet and no debt.

What’s the verdict?

Even with encouraging early signs of a rebound, I’m not overly confident about FDM Group’s long-term prospects. While there’s no denying management has navigated through tough market conditions admirably, the long-term demand for IT consultants is currently under major disruption threats from evolving AI models.

The business may be forced to drastically pivot to avoid becoming obsolete in the coming years. And while this could prove successful, there’s nonetheless enormous execution risk involved. In the meantime, there are other income stocks offering similar yields whose future isn’t shrouded in such extreme uncertainty.

That’s why I’m hunting for dividend opportunities elsewhere.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

